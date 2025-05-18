A fan jersey inspired by a Bavarian icon and made with recycled materials.

An iconic symbol and popular meeting place, the Statue of Bavaria has watched over Munich for centuries. adidas created this juniors' FC Bayern jersey to pay tribute to the famous landmark, hitting on a bold design that mimics the look of its weathered bronze. Created to keep young football fans comfortable, this shirt also fields moisture-managing AEROREADY.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

