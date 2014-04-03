FEEL THE CRICKET FLOWING THROUGH YOUR VEINS IN THIS TRAINING JERSEY MADE WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS.

Designed specially keeping the team's comfort in mind, this adidas cricket training jersey is a symbol for many things—sport, leisure, and style. It's a perfect example of the rich history of Indian cricket, with the BCCI logo and signature adidas branding. Designed with adidas HEAT.RDY technology, this breathable fabric technology absorbs moisture, dries quickly, and keeps you cool while performing. Made with recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.