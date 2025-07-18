SHOUT YOUR SUPPORT AS THEY TAKE ON THE CRICKET WORLD - Show some on-pitch style. A show of simple support. This adidas men fan jersey radiates cricket inspired look of Indian team for a crisp and clean design. Things it does share with its pitch-going cousins are moisture-wicking AEROREADY and the team's all-new badge, adidas logo and BCCI logo so you'll feel and look the part. Made with 100% recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.