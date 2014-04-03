A VIBRANT JERSEY MADE TO SHARE THE EXCELLENCE OF INDIAN CRICKET TEAM Celebrate the excellence of team India with a vibrant design to reflect their impact in the community. This astonishing men jersey let amid cricket fans share the players' look. Moisture-wicking AEROREADY ensures you stay comfortable during nerve-shredding games. Made with 100% recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.