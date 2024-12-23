AN INDIAN FAN JERSEY FOR THE CRICKET LOVERS, MADE WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS. Show some game spirit. A show of simple support . This adidas men fan jersey radiates cricket inspired look of Indian team. A crisp and clean design with a tri-color neck celebrating the national colors. Designed with adidas HEAT.RDY technology, this breathable fabric technology absorbs moisture, dries quickly, and keeps you cool while performing. Made with recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.