Metro Bank One Day Cup, 2025
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 20 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
DER
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GLO
05 Aug
Cheltenham
Yet to play
GLA
07 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
NOT
10 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
WOR
15 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
LEI
20 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
SUR
22 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
HAM
24 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
ESS
26 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
2
ESS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOT
05 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
HAM
07 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
WOR
10 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
SUR
15 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
LEI
17 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
GLA
20 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
GLO
24 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
DER
26 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
3
GLA
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HAM
05 Aug
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
DER
07 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
SUR
13 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
GLO
15 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
NOT
17 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
ESS
20 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
WOR
22 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
LEI
26 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
4
GLO
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DER
05 Aug
Cheltenham
Yet to play
SUR
08 Aug
Guildford
Yet to play
LEI
10 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
GLA
15 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
WOR
17 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
NOT
22 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
ESS
24 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
HAM
26 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
5
HAM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GLA
05 Aug
Chester-le-Street
Yet to play
ESS
07 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
WOR
13 Aug
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
LEI
15 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
SUR
18 Aug
Boxmoor
Yet to play
NOT
20 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
DER
24 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
GLO
26 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
6
LEI
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUR
06 Aug
Guildford
Yet to play
GLO
10 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
NOT
13 Aug
Kibworth
Yet to play
HAM
15 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
ESS
17 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
DER
20 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
WOR
24 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
GLA
26 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
7
NOT
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ESS
05 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
WOR
07 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
DER
10 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
LEI
13 Aug
Kibworth
Yet to play
GLA
17 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
HAM
20 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
GLO
22 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
SUR
24 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
MID
24 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
8
SUR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LEI
06 Aug
Guildford
Yet to play
GLO
08 Aug
Guildford
Yet to play
GLA
13 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
ESS
15 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
HAM
18 Aug
Boxmoor
Yet to play
DER
22 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
NOT
24 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
WOR
26 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
9
WOR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOT
07 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
ESS
10 Aug
Chelmsford
Yet to play
HAM
13 Aug
Flagge Meadow, Worcester
Yet to play
DER
15 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
GLO
17 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
GLA
22 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
LEI
24 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
SUR
26 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
1
DUR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUS
05 Aug
Gosforth
Yet to play
SOM
08 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
KET
10 Aug
New Beckenham, Beckenham
Yet to play
MID
13 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
NOR
15 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
LAN
20 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
YOR
22 Aug
Scarborough
Yet to play
WAS
24 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
2
KET
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUS
07 Aug
Arundel
Yet to play
DUR
10 Aug
New Beckenham, Beckenham
Yet to play
WAS
13 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
LAN
17 Aug
New Beckenham, Beckenham
Yet to play
MID
19 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
NOR
21 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
SOM
24 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
YOR
26 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
3
LAN
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOR
05 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
SOM
10 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
YOR
12 Aug
Clifton
Yet to play
SUS
15 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
KET
17 Aug
New Beckenham, Beckenham
Yet to play
DUR
20 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
WAS
22 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
MID
26 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
4
NOR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LAN
05 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
YOR
08 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
WAS
10 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
DUR
15 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
SUS
17 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
KET
21 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
SOM
26 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
5
NOT
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ESS
05 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
WOR
07 Aug
Nottinghamshire
Yet to play
DER
10 Aug
Derby
Yet to play
LEI
13 Aug
Kibworth
Yet to play
GLA
17 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
HAM
20 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
GLO
22 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
SUR
24 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
MID
24 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
6
WAS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
YOR
05 Aug
Scarborough
Yet to play
NOR
10 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
KET
13 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
MID
15 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
SOM
17 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
LAN
22 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
DUR
24 Aug
Bristol
Yet to play
SUS
26 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
7
YOR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WAS
05 Aug
Scarborough
Yet to play
NOR
08 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
LAN
12 Aug
Clifton
Yet to play
SOM
14 Aug
Clifton
Yet to play
MID
17 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
DUR
22 Aug
Scarborough
Yet to play
SUS
24 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
KET
26 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
8
MID
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SOM
06 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
SUS
10 Aug
London
Yet to play
DUR
13 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
WAS
15 Aug
Warwickshire
Yet to play
YOR
17 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
KET
19 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
NOT
24 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
LAN
26 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
9
SOM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MID
06 Aug
Radlett
Yet to play
DUR
08 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
LAN
10 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
YOR
14 Aug
Clifton
Yet to play
WAS
17 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
SUS
21 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
KET
24 Aug
o Be Confirmed
Yet to play
NOR
26 Aug
Taunton
Yet to play
10
SUS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DUR
05 Aug
Gosforth
Yet to play
KET
07 Aug
Arundel
Yet to play
MID
10 Aug
London
Yet to play
LAN
15 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
NOR
17 Aug
Northampton
Yet to play
SOM
21 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
YOR
24 Aug
Hove
Yet to play
WAS
26 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
