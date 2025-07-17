HOME
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
County Championship, 2025
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
ECS Belgium, 2025
ECS Bulgaria, 2025
ECS Germany, Krefeld, 2025
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
India tour of England, 2025
India Under-19 tour of England, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Major League Cricket, 2025
Malawi T20I Quad Series, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
MCA T20 Tri-Series, 2025
Metro Bank One Day Cup Women, 2025
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Pakistan tour of West Indies, 2025
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Shriram Capital TNPL
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
St. Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Women's Vitality Blast League 2, 2025
Women's Vitality Blast T20, 2025
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Live Now
Streaming
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Match 7
Boca Raton Trailblazers
(10)
100/4
Caribbean Tigers
(7.2)
106/2
Completed
Highlights
CAT beat BRT by 8 wickets
Match 8
Cayman Bay Stingrays
(10)
87/4
Vegas Vikings
(8.1)
88/3
Completed
Highlights
VEV beat CBS by 7 wickets
Match 10
Vegas Vikings
Miami Blaze
Watch Live At
1:00
PM
Match 11
Caribbean Tigers
Grand Cayman Falcons
Watch Live At
3:15
PM
Match 12
Vegas Vikings
Florida Lions
Watch Live At
5:15
PM
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Match 1
Pakistan Champions
(20)
160/9
England Champions
(20)
155/3
Completed
Highlights
Pakistan Champions beat England Champions by 5 runs
Match 2
West Indies Champions
South Africa Champions
Watch Live At
11:30
AM
Match 3
England Champions
Australia Champions
Watch Live At
3:30
PM
Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Match 121
Somerset
(20)
164/7
Gloucestershire
(20)
148/8
Completed
Highlights
Somerset beat Gloucestershire by 16 runs
Match 122
Lancashire
(20)
126/10
Nottinghamshire
(15.2)
127/6
Completed
Highlights
Nottinghamshire beat Lancashire by 4 wickets
Match 125
Glamorgan
(20)
184/9
Middlesex
(18.5)
132/10
Completed
Highlights
Glamorgan beat Middlesex by 52 runs
Match 126
Northamptonshire
(20)
203/5
Durham
(16.3)
204/1
Completed
Highlights
Durham beat Northamptonshire by 9 wickets
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Match 18
MEC Study Group
(17.5)
139/10
Bader & Nie Cricket Club
(18.1)
143/4
Completed
BNC beat MEC by 6 wickets
Match 19
Stack CC
Tally Rangers
Watch Live At
5:00
PM
Global Super League, 2025
Match 11
Guyana Amazon Warriors
(20)
196/4
Rangpur Riders
(19.5)
164/10
Completed
GUY beat RAN by 32 runs
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Match 3
Singapore
(20)
105/9
Malaysia
(9.4)
107/4
Completed
Malaysia beat Singapore by 6 wickets
Match 4
Hong Kong, China
(20)
172/5
Samoa
(6.2)
22/3
WATCH LIVE
Samoa need 151 runs in 82 balls
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Match 23
91 Yards Club
(18.4)
111/10
City Cricket Club
(15.2)
112/4
Completed
City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets
Match 24
Nabajyoti Club
(6.2)
44/0
Bud Cricket Club
Yet to Bat
WATCH LIVE
Projected score: 138 @ 6.9 RPO
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Match 5
Nigeria
(19)
111/10
Namibia A
(0.4)
13/0
WATCH LIVE
Namibia A need 112 runs to win
Match 6
United Arab Emirates
Uganda
Watch Live In
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Match 1
Boost Defenders
(20)
148/5
Amo Sharks
(18.5)
151/4
Completed
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets
Match 2
Mis-e-Ainak Knights
Speen Ghar Tigers
Watch Live In
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Match 1
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
(10)
127/4
Western Warriors-W
(6.4)
32/3
WATCH LIVE
WW-W need 96 runs in 20 balls
Match 2
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
(0)
0/0
DJK Munich-W
Watch Live In
BWU-W won the toss and elected to bat
Match 3
Western Warriors-W
DJK Munich-W
Watch Live In
Match 4
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
Western Warriors-W
Watch Live At
1:15
PM
Match 5
Baden-Wurttemberg United-W
DJK Munich-W
Watch Live At
3:15
PM
Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Match 2
Malawi
(17)
93/5
Bahrain
Yet to Bat
WATCH LIVE
Projected score: 109 @ 5.5 RPO
Match 3
Malawi
Rwanda
Watch Live At
11:45
AM
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Match 31
Genid Yanam Royals
(0)
0/0
Mahe Megalo Strikers
Yet to Bat
WATCH LIVE
MMS won the toss and elected to field
Match 32
Ossudu Accord Warriors
Villianur Mohit Kings
Watch Live At
12:30
PM
India Women tour of England, 2025
2nd ODI
England Women
India Women
Watch Live In
Today
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.