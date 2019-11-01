HOME
SCHEDULE
SHOP
About US
FanCode is India’s premier sports destination committed to giving fans a highly personalised experience across content and merchandise for a wide variety of sports. Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode has over 100 million users.
Yannick Colaco
Prasana Krishnan
It has partnered with domestic, international sports leagues and associations across multiple sports. In content, FanCode offers interactive live streaming in industry-first subscription formats with Match, Bundle and Tour Passes, along with monthly and annual subscriptions at affordable prices. Through FanCode Shop, it also offers fans a wide range of sports merchandise for sporting teams, brands and leagues across the world.
Dream Sports
, India’s leading Sports Technology company, is the parent company of
FanCode
with brands such as
Dream11
and
Dream Set Go
in its portfolio.
Our Achievements
1.5 Crore
App installs in just 1 year
Best sports start up
FICCI India Sports Awards 2019
Fancode from the house of
Brands
Follow us on
Connect with Us
CHAT WITH US
Corporate Office: Unit No. 1201-1202, 12th Floor, Wing A, One BKC, G Block, Plot No.66, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India.
Careers |
Help Desk |
T&Cs |
Privacy Policy |
About Us