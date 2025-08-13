HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Match 33
BCC
GUG
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 33, T20, GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Match Start Time
13 Aug, 2025
,
4:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Judges Field, Guwahati, India
Match Officials
Mrinal Barman (On Field), Ashikul Haque (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 19 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BCC
9
7
2
0
+0.494
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GTC
28 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat GTC by 6 wickets
NYC
30 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 5 wickets
NBC
01 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NBC by 2 wickets
NVR
03 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 4 wickets
GUG
05 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat GUG by 17 runs (DLS method)
CCC
06 Aug
Guwahati
CCC beat BCC by 7 runs
NVR
08 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 7 wickets
NYC
10 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 10 wickets (DLS method)
NBC
12 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat BCC by 5 wickets
2
GUG
9
6
3
0
+2.297
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NVR
29 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NVR by 126 runs
NBC
30 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NBC by 7 wickets
NYC
31 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NYC by 43 runs
CCC
01 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat CCC by 8 wickets
NYC
02 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat GUG by 1 run
BCC
05 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat GUG by 17 runs (DLS method)
GTC
06 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat GTC by 9 wickets
NBC
10 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat NBC by 3 wickets
NVR
11 Aug
Guwahati
NVR beat GUG by 8 runs
3
NYC
9
5
3
1
-0.277
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NBC
28 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NBC by 3 runs
BCC
30 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 5 wickets
GUG
31 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NYC by 43 runs
GUG
02 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat GUG by 1 run
CCC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
NVR
07 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat NVR by 16 runs
GTC
08 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat GTC by 9 wickets
BCC
10 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NYC by 10 wickets (DLS method)
CCC
11 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat CCC by 5 wickets
4
GTC
9
4
4
1
-0.951
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
28 Jul
Guwahati
BCC beat GTC by 6 wickets
CCC
29 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 1 run
NVR
02 Aug
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
NBC
04 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat GTC by 65 runs
GUG
06 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat GTC by 9 wickets
NBC
07 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat NBC by 14 runs (DLS method)
NYC
08 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat GTC by 9 wickets
NVR
09 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat NVR by 55 runs
CCC
12 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 6 wickets
5
NBC
10
4
6
0
+0.258
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NYC
28 Jul
Guwahati
NYC beat NBC by 3 runs
GUG
30 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NBC by 7 wickets
BCC
01 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NBC by 2 wickets
CCC
03 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat CCC by 24 runs (DLS method)
GTC
04 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat GTC by 65 runs
NVR
05 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 10 wickets
GTC
07 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat NBC by 14 runs (DLS method)
CCC
09 Aug
Guwahati
CCC beat NBC by 9 wickets
GUG
10 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat NBC by 3 wickets
BCC
12 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat BCC by 5 wickets
6
CCC
9
3
5
1
-0.703
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GTC
29 Jul
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 1 run
NVR
31 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NVR by 14 runs
GUG
01 Aug
Guwahati
GUG beat CCC by 8 wickets
NBC
03 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat CCC by 24 runs (DLS method)
NYC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
BCC
06 Aug
Guwahati
CCC beat BCC by 7 runs
NBC
09 Aug
Guwahati
CCC beat NBC by 9 wickets
NYC
11 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat CCC by 5 wickets
GTC
12 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat CCC by 6 wickets
7
NVR
9
1
7
1
-1.998
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GUG
29 Jul
Guwahati
GUG beat NVR by 126 runs
CCC
31 Jul
Guwahati
CCC beat NVR by 14 runs
GTC
02 Aug
Guwahati
Match Abandoned
BCC
03 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 4 wickets
NBC
05 Aug
Guwahati
NBC beat NVR by 10 wickets
NYC
07 Aug
Guwahati
NYC beat NVR by 16 runs
BCC
08 Aug
Guwahati
BCC beat NVR by 7 wickets
GTC
09 Aug
Guwahati
GTC beat NVR by 55 runs
GUG
11 Aug
Guwahati
NVR beat GUG by 8 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
BCC vs GUG
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.