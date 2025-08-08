HOME
Gauhati Town Club
91 Yards Club
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Match 23
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 11 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
NYC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NBC
28 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
30 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
31 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
02 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
07 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
08 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
10 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
11 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
2
CCC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GTC
29 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
31 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
01 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
03 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
06 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
09 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
11 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
12 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
3
BCC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GTC
28 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
30 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
01 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
03 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
05 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
06 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
08 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
10 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
12 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
4
GTC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
28 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
29 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
02 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
06 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
07 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
08 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
09 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
12 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
5
GUG
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NVR
29 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
30 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
31 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
01 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
02 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
05 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
06 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
10 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
11 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
6
NBC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NYC
28 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
30 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
01 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
03 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
04 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NVR
05 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
07 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
09 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
10 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
12 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
7
NVR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GUG
29 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
CCC
31 Jul
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
02 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
03 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NBC
05 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
NYC
07 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
BCC
08 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GTC
09 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GUG
11 Aug
Guwahati
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.