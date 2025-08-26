HOME
Saint Lucia Kings
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Match 13
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 17 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
ABF
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKN
14 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
BR
16 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SLK
17 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
TKR
20 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
GUY
22 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SKN
24 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
TKR
27 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
SLK
31 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
BR
05 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
GUY
10 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
2
BR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ABF
16 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SKN
21 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
SLK
24 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
TKR
29 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
GUY
04 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
ABF
05 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
SLK
07 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
SKN
11 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
TKR
12 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
GUY
14 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
3
GUY
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKN
15 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
ABF
22 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SLK
26 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
TKR
30 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
BR
04 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
TKR
06 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
SKN
07 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
ABF
10 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
SLK
13 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
BR
14 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
4
SLK
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ABF
17 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SKN
19 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
TKR
23 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
BR
24 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
GUY
26 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
SKN
28 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
ABF
31 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
TKR
03 Sep
Port of Spain
Yet to play
BR
07 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
GUY
13 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
5
SKN
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ABF
14 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
GUY
15 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
TKR
17 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
SLK
19 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
BR
21 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
ABF
24 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SLK
28 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
TKR
01 Sep
Port of Spain
Yet to play
GUY
07 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
BR
11 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
6
TKR
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SKN
17 Aug
Basseterre
Yet to play
ABF
20 Aug
Saint Peters
Yet to play
SLK
23 Aug
Gros Islet
Yet to play
ABF
27 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
BR
29 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
GUY
30 Aug
Port of Spain
Yet to play
SKN
01 Sep
Port of Spain
Yet to play
SLK
03 Sep
Port of Spain
Yet to play
GUY
06 Sep
Guyana
Yet to play
BR
12 Sep
Bridgetown
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.