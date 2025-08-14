HOME
Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Scores, Fixtures, News & Highlights
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Cricket
•
T20
•
14 Aug - 22 Sep, 2025
•
34 Matches
Matches
Points Table
Live & Upcoming
Completed
Upcoming
Match 1
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
14 Aug, Thu
11:00
PM
Match 2
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
15 Aug, Fri
11:00
PM
Match 3
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Barbados Royals
16 Aug, Sat
11:00
PM
Match 4
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
17 Aug, Sun
3:00
PM
Match 5
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Saint Lucia Kings
17 Aug, Sun
11:00
PM
Match 6
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Saint Lucia Kings
19 Aug, Tue
11:00
PM
Match 7
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Trinbago Knight Riders
20 Aug, Wed
11:00
PM
Match 8
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Royals
21 Aug, Thu
11:00
PM
Match 9
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Guyana Amazon Warriors
22 Aug, Fri
11:00
PM
Match 10
Saint Lucia Kings
Trinbago Knight Riders
23 Aug, Sat
11:00
PM
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.