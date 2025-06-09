Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo

Tennis

chevron-right
When tennis meets glamour: Celeb sightings at Roland Garros 2025
Game-Changer! Alcaraz’s mind-bending return stunned Sinner
Story of Roland Garros 2025
What. A. Match! Carlos claimed slam no. 5 in a final for the ages
Viva Carlos! From two sets down, Alcaraz scripted Paris legacy
Day 15: Alcaraz joins Rafa in back-to-back RG glory | Roland Garros 2025
Sinner vs Alcaraz | Men's singles, final | Roland Garros 2025
History Made! Errani & Paolini clinched first Doubles crown
Danilina/Krunic vs Errani/Paolini | Women's doubles, final | Roland Garros 2025
Granollers/Zeballos vs Salisbury/Skupski | Men's doubles, final | Roland Garros 2025
chevron-right
Bhambri/Galloway vs Harrison/King | Men's doubles, round 3 | Roland Garros 2025
Bopanna/Pavlasek vs Patten/Heliovaara | Men's doubles, round 3 | Roland Garros 2025
Balaji/Reyes Varela vs Bolelli/Vavassori | Men's doubles, round 2 | Roland Garros 2025
Doumbia/Reboul vs Bopanna/Pavlasek | Men's doubles, round 2 | Roland Garros 2025
Mektic/Venus vs Bhambri/Galloway | Men's doubles, round 2 | Roland Garros 2025
Nerves of Steel! Bopanna and Pavlasek survived round 1 test
Bu/Ugo Carabelli vs Balaji/Reyes Varela | Men's doubles, round 1 | Roland Garros 2025
Diallo/Fearnley vs Barrientos/Bollipalli | Men's doubles, round 1 | Roland Garros 2025
Bhambri/Galloway vs Haase/Jebens | Men's doubles, round 1 | Roland Garros 2025
Bopanna/Pavlasek vs Cash/Tracy | Men's doubles, round 1 | Roland Garros 2025
logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo