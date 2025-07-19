Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo

Football

Match 93
Shonan bellmare football logo
Cerezo osaka football logo
Match 28
France women football logo
Germany women football logo
Match 94
Kashima antlers football logo
Kashiwa reysol football logo
Match 95
Gamba osaka football logo
Kawasaki frontale football logo
Match 96
Avispa fukuoka football logo
Kyoto sanga football logo
Match 29
England women football logo
Italy women football logo
Match 2
Arsenal football logo
Milan football logo
Match 30
Quarter-final 4 winner football logo
Spain women football logo
Match 27
Spain women football logo
Switzerland women football logo

Uefa women's euro 2025 football vertical banner

UEFA Women's EURO 2025

J league 2025 football vertical banner

J League 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Fifa world cup asian qualifiers football vertical banner

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Conmebol world cup qualifiers football vertical banner

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

chevron-right
England 3-2 Germany | Final
Harvey Elliott's late strike guided England to the final | Top moment of the day 9
Noah Ohio outfoxed the keeper with a long-range goal | Goal of the day 9
Germany 3-0 France | Semi-final
England 2-1 Netherlands | Semi-final
Germany 3-2 Italy | Quarter-final
Denmark 2-3 France | Quarter-final
Clutch Mode! Poku danced past the keeper to send NED to the semis | Goal of the day 7
Unreal Reflex Show! Beadle denied back-to-back strikes | Top moment of the day 7
Spain 1-3 England | Quarter-final
logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo