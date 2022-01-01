Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo

Kabaddi

chevron-right
Mumbai Shahars 48-34 Ratnagiri | Match 8
Palghar 23-47 Mumbai Upnagars | Match 7
Thane 22-42 Ahmednagar | Match 6
Kolhapur 56-19 Sangli | Match 5
Nandurbar 30-28 Beed | Match 4
Raigad 32-33 Nashik | Match 3
Mumbai Upnagar 28-31 Ratnagiri | Match 2
Mumbai Shahars 73-29 Palghar | Match 1
chevron-right
Anil | Star performer | Match 112
Jaipur Pink Cubs 35-29 Yuva Yoddhas | Match 112
Lalit Kumar | Star performer | Match 111
Yuva Yoddhas 39-21 Warriorz KC | Match 111
Sushil Kambrekar | Star Performer | Match 110
Sonipat Spartans 43-47 Warriorz K.C | Match 110
Sachin Manipal | Star Performer | Match 109
Yuva Mumba 27-38 Yuva Yoddhas | Match 109
Warriorz K.C 51-34 Chandigarh Chargers | Match 107
Ankit Saharwa | Star performer | Match 106
chevron-right
Harish's Kabaddi ka kamaal performance
Palani Tuskers vs Sonipat Spartans: The star performers
Palani Tuskers 42-15 Sonipat Spartans | Match 107
Expert's Corner Day 19
Dinesh Kumar Krishnamoorthi's Kabaddi ka kamaal performance
Chennai Tamizhans vs Sonipat Spartans: The star performers
Chennai Tamizhans 31-35 Sonipat Spartans | Match 105
Gajenthiramoorthi Murugesan's Kabaddi ka kamaal performance
Karpagam Raiders vs Kurukshetra Warriors: The star performers
Karpagam Raiders 31-26 Kurukshetra Warriors | Match 104
logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo