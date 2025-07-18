Fancode logo
England Champions fall short by 5 runs | Match 1

Vintage Bell! Scorched to a smoking half-century
SUPERHUMAN STUFF! Ian Bell’s jaw-dropping grab
Hindi: England Champions fall short by just 5 runs | Match 1
Ian Bell's 51* off 35 | Match 1
Phil Mustard's 58 off 51 | Match 1
Mohammad Hafeez's 54 off 34 | Match 1
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
Rain halts play with England Champions stranded on 122/5 | Match 3
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs | Match 5
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
Match tied, nerves tested! South Africa win it in the bowl out
South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 88 runs on DLS method | Match 6
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
Bowl out drama! South Africa edge Windies after tied match
South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 88 runs on DLS method | Match 6
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs | Match 5
M6: India Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
Aaron Phangiso's 3 for 17 | Match 6
AB de Villiers's 63* off 30 | Match 6
Stuart Meaker's 4 for 24 | Match 5
Ajmal Shahzad's 3 for 11 | Match 5
Fidel Edwards's 4 for 11 | Match 5
Chadwick Walton's 83 off 50 | Match 5
BACK-TO-BACK! Stuart Meaker dented West Indies's batting
EXQUISITE! Chris Tremlett took a brilliant catch at Third Man
SUPERB! Ab de Villiers's bold catch left Smith dazed
Unreal Scenes! SA pipped Windies in bowl-out thriller
Legend Still Got It! Marsh stunned with an athletic catch
Vintage Binga! Struck in the first over of the match
AMAZING! Cottrell turned pitch into personal football ground
Beyond Cricket: The bond that sparked Yuvi’s World Cup victory
How Cook retired with head held high
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
AB de Villiers: The untold story of his rise
WCL Rewind: When vintage Yuvi punished Australia
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s fiery 78 leaves Aussies stunned
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
WCL Rewind: Raina reigns supreme against Pakistan
India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live on FanCode!
When Pollard picked Bumrah over everyone else
Busy Bravo reflects on life post-cricket
Hashim Amla on life, cricket and new passions
SA Champions kick off practice session ahead of WI Champions clash
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

Max60 Season 2, 2025

