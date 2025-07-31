HOME
Pakistan Champions
India Champions
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Match 16
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 16, T20, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Match Start Time
31 Jul, 2025
,
11:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Edgbaston, Birmingham, England
Point Table
Updated 10 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
PNC
5
4
0
1
+2.494
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDC
18 Jul
Birmingham
PNC beat EDC by 5 runs
IAC
20 Jul
Birmingham
Match Cancelled
SAC
25 Jul
Leicester
PNC beat SAC by 31 runs
WIC
26 Jul
Leeds
PNC beat WIC by 49 runs
AAC
29 Jul
Leicester
PNC beat AAC by 10 wickets
2
SAC
5
4
1
0
+2.608
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WIC
19 Jul
Birmingham
SAC tied with WIC (SAC win the bowl out) (DLS method)
IAC
22 Jul
Northampton
SAC beat IAC by 88 runs (DLS method)
EDC
24 Jul
Leicester
SAC beat EDC by 10 wickets
PNC
25 Jul
Leicester
PNC beat SAC by 31 runs
AAC
27 Jul
Leeds
SAC beat AAC by 95 runs
3
AAC
5
3
1
1
-1.523
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
EDC
19 Jul
Birmingham
Match Abandoned
WIC
23 Jul
Northampton
AAC beat WIC by 8 wickets
IAC
26 Jul
Leeds
AAC beat IAC by 4 wickets
SAC
27 Jul
Leeds
SAC beat AAC by 95 runs
PNC
29 Jul
Leicester
PNC beat AAC by 10 wickets
4
IAC
5
1
3
1
-0.678
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PNC
20 Jul
Birmingham
Match Cancelled
SAC
22 Jul
Northampton
SAC beat IAC by 88 runs (DLS method)
AAC
26 Jul
Leeds
AAC beat IAC by 4 wickets
EDC
27 Jul
Leeds
EDC beat IAC by 23 runs
WIC
29 Jul
Leicester
IAC beat WIC by 5 wickets
5
EDC
5
1
3
1
-0.797
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PNC
18 Jul
Birmingham
PNC beat EDC by 5 runs
AAC
19 Jul
Birmingham
Match Abandoned
WIC
22 Jul
Northampton
WIC beat EDC by 10 runs
SAC
24 Jul
Leicester
SAC beat EDC by 10 wickets
IAC
27 Jul
Leeds
EDC beat IAC by 23 runs
6
WIC
5
1
4
0
-1.974
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SAC
19 Jul
Birmingham
SAC tied with WIC (SAC win the bowl out) (DLS method)
EDC
22 Jul
Northampton
WIC beat EDC by 10 runs
AAC
23 Jul
Northampton
AAC beat WIC by 8 wickets
PNC
26 Jul
Leeds
PNC beat WIC by 49 runs
IAC
29 Jul
Leicester
IAC beat WIC by 5 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
