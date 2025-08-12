HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
WATCH LIVE
Western Australia Women
ACT Meteors
Women's National Cricket League, 2025-26
Match 39
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 19 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
ACTM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
QLF
12 Oct
Brisbane
Yet to play
QLF
14 Oct
Brisbane
Yet to play
VCTW
06 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
VCTW
08 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
NSWB
10 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
NSWB
20 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
NSWB
22 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
TASW
04 Feb
Hobart
Yet to play
TASW
06 Feb
Hobart
Yet to play
SASC
22 Feb
Canberra
Yet to play
SASC
24 Feb
Canberra
Yet to play
WA-W
13 Mar
Perth
Yet to play
WA-W
15 Mar
Perth
Yet to play
2
NSWB
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VCTW
26 Sep
Melbourne
Yet to play
VCTW
28 Sep
Melbourne
Yet to play
WA-W
10 Oct
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
WA-W
12 Oct
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
ACTM
10 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
ACTM
20 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
ACTM
22 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
QLF
03 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
QLF
05 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
TASW
21 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
TASW
23 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
SASC
12 Mar
Adelaide
Yet to play
SASC
14 Mar
Adelaide
Yet to play
3
QLF
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WA-W
24 Sep
Perth
Yet to play
WA-W
26 Sep
Perth
Yet to play
ACTM
12 Oct
Brisbane
Yet to play
ACTM
14 Oct
Brisbane
Yet to play
TASW
04 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
TASW
06 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
SASC
20 Jan
Brisbane
Yet to play
SASC
22 Jan
Brisbane
Yet to play
NSWB
03 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
NSWB
05 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
VCTW
12 Mar
Brisbane
Yet to play
VCTW
14 Mar
Brisbane
Yet to play
4
SASC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TASW
26 Sep
Adelaide
Yet to play
TASW
28 Sep
Adelaide
Yet to play
WA-W
08 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
WA-W
10 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
QLF
20 Jan
Brisbane
Yet to play
QLF
22 Jan
Brisbane
Yet to play
VCTW
03 Feb
Adelaide
Yet to play
VCTW
05 Feb
Adelaide
Yet to play
ACTM
22 Feb
Canberra
Yet to play
ACTM
24 Feb
Canberra
Yet to play
NSWB
12 Mar
Adelaide
Yet to play
NSWB
14 Mar
Adelaide
Yet to play
5
TASW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SASC
26 Sep
Adelaide
Yet to play
SASC
28 Sep
Adelaide
Yet to play
VCTW
08 Oct
Melbourne
Yet to play
VCTW
10 Oct
Melbourne
Yet to play
QLF
04 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
QLF
06 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
WA-W
28 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
WA-W
30 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
ACTM
04 Feb
Hobart
Yet to play
ACTM
06 Feb
Hobart
Yet to play
NSWB
21 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
NSWB
23 Feb
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
6
VCTW
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NSWB
26 Sep
Melbourne
Yet to play
NSWB
28 Sep
Melbourne
Yet to play
TASW
08 Oct
Melbourne
Yet to play
TASW
10 Oct
Melbourne
Yet to play
ACTM
06 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
ACTM
08 Jan
Canberra
Yet to play
SASC
03 Feb
Adelaide
Yet to play
SASC
05 Feb
Adelaide
Yet to play
WA-W
21 Feb
Melbourne
Yet to play
WA-W
23 Feb
Melbourne
Yet to play
QLF
12 Mar
Brisbane
Yet to play
QLF
14 Mar
Brisbane
Yet to play
7
WA-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
QLF
24 Sep
Perth
Yet to play
QLF
26 Sep
Perth
Yet to play
NSWB
10 Oct
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
NSWB
12 Oct
Sydney Olympic Park
Yet to play
SASC
08 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
SASC
10 Jan
Perth
Yet to play
TASW
28 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
TASW
30 Jan
Hobart
Yet to play
VCTW
21 Feb
Melbourne
Yet to play
VCTW
23 Feb
Melbourne
Yet to play
ACTM
13 Mar
Perth
Yet to play
ACTM
15 Mar
Perth
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Women's National Cricket League, 2025-26
WA-W vs ACTM
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.