Wicket! Lynn Gets The Better Of Sowter

Somerset beat Hampshire by 6 wickets | Final
Hampshire beat Northamptonshire by 6 wickets on DLS | 2nd Semi-Final
Lancashire beat Kent by 3 wickets | Quarter-final
Somerset beat Lancashire by 23 runs | 1st Semi-Final
Somerset beat Warwickshire by 4 wickets | Quarter-final
Hampshire beat Durham by 26 runs | Quarter-final
Northamptonshire beat Surrey by 7 runs | Quarter-final
Worcestershire beat Durham by 6 wickets | Match 58
Gloucestershire beat Kent by 7 wickets | Match 60
Surrey beat Middlesex by 75 runs | Match 67
Will Smeed's 94 off 58 | Final
James Vince's 52 off 34 | Final
Toby Albert's 85 off 48 | Final
Chris Lynn's 108* off 51 | 2nd Semi-Final
Saif Zaib's 3 for 18 | 2nd Semi-Final
Justin Broad's 61* off 39 | 2nd Semi-Final
Toby Albert's 68 off 37 | Quarter-final
Chris Lynn's 51 off 27 | Quarter-final
Migael Pretorius's 3 for 27 | 1st Semi-Final
George Balderson's 3 for 31 | 1st Semi-Final

