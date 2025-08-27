Fancode logo
Wicket! Lister Takes Another Sharp Catch To See The Back Of Graham

Northern Superchargers Women beat Southern Brave Women by 7 wickets | Final
Northern Superchargers Women beat London Spirit Women by 42 runs | Eliminator
Southern Brave Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 29 runs | Match 32
Trent Rockets Women beat Birmingham Phoenix Women by 3 wickets | Match 31
Northern Superchargers Women beat Manchester Originals Women by 8 wickets | Match 30
London Spirit Women beat Oval Invincibles Women by 8 wickets | Match 29
Birmingham Phoenix Women beat Manchester Originals Women by 16 runs | Match 28
Trent Rockets Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 23 runs | Match 27
Southern Brave Women beat London Spirit Women by 8 wickets | Match 26
Northern Superchargers Women beat Oval Invincibles Women by 7 wickets | Match 25
One-Handed Stunner! Kate Coppack left Sutherland dazed
Grace Ballinger 3 for 22 | Eliminator
Georgia Redmayne's 50* off 30 | Eliminator
Annabel Sutherland's 3 for 40 | Eliminator
Davina Perrin's 101 off 43 | Eliminator
Lauren Bell's 4 for 6 | Match 31
Phoebe Brett's 3 for 19 | Match 31
Natalie Sciver-Brunt's 52 off 29 | Match 31
Emma Lamb's 56* off 42 | Match 31
Annabel Sutherland's 3 for 15 | Match 30
