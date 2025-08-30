Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
The hundred women, 2025 logo

The Hundred Women, 2025

Eliminator

Northern superchargers women cricket logo
Northern superchargers women cricket logo
,
point-table-qualified-icon
arrow-rightarrow-right
logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo