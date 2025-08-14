HOME
Updated 1 day ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BPH-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TRT-W
08 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
SOB-W
10 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
OVI-W
12 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
NOS-W
15 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
LNS-W
17 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
WEF-W
22 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
MNR-W
24 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
TRT-W
27 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
2
LNS-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OVI-W
05 Aug
London
Yet to play
WEF-W
09 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
MNR-W
11 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
TRT-W
14 Aug
London
Yet to play
BPH-W
17 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
NOS-W
20 Aug
London
Yet to play
SOB-W
23 Aug
London
Yet to play
OVI-W
25 Aug
London
Yet to play
3
NOS-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WEF-W
07 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
TRT-W
10 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
SOB-W
13 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
BPH-W
15 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
MNR-W
17 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
LNS-W
20 Aug
London
Yet to play
OVI-W
23 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
MNR-W
26 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
4
MNR-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SOB-W
06 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
OVI-W
09 Aug
London
Yet to play
LNS-W
11 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
WEF-W
13 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
NOS-W
17 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
TRT-W
19 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
BPH-W
24 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
NOS-W
26 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
5
OVI-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LNS-W
05 Aug
London
Yet to play
MNR-W
09 Aug
London
Yet to play
BPH-W
12 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
WEF-W
16 Aug
London
Yet to play
SOB-W
18 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
TRT-W
21 Aug
London
Yet to play
NOS-W
23 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
LNS-W
25 Aug
London
Yet to play
6
SOB-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MNR-W
06 Aug
Manchester
Yet to play
BPH-W
10 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
NOS-W
13 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
TRT-W
16 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
OVI-W
18 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
WEF-W
20 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
LNS-W
23 Aug
London
Yet to play
WEF-W
28 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
7
TRT-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BPH-W
08 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
NOS-W
10 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
LNS-W
14 Aug
London
Yet to play
SOB-W
16 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
MNR-W
19 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
OVI-W
21 Aug
London
Yet to play
WEF-W
24 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
BPH-W
27 Aug
Nottingham
Yet to play
8
WEF-W
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOS-W
07 Aug
Leeds
Yet to play
LNS-W
09 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
MNR-W
13 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
OVI-W
16 Aug
London
Yet to play
SOB-W
20 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
BPH-W
22 Aug
Birmingham
Yet to play
TRT-W
24 Aug
Cardiff
Yet to play
SOB-W
28 Aug
Southampton
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
