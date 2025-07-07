HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FORMULA 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
St. Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Match 27
WTS
66/4
(8)
IYH
72/4
(7.2)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 27, T10, St. Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Match Start Time
07 Jul, 2025
,
4:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, West Indies
Match Officials
L Louisy (On Field), Renee Napoleon (On Field), Patrick Felix (referee)
Point Table
Updated 17 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
IYH
8
5
2
1
+0.805
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AMW
24 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat AMW by 9 wickets
WTS
25 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat WTS by 18 runs
BMB
27 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB beat IYH by 9 wickets
CBG
28 Jun
Gros Islet
Match Abandoned
PTS
30 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat PTS by 5 wickets
BMB
01 Jul
Gros Islet
BMB tied with IYH (IYH win Super Over by 8 runs)
CBG
03 Jul
Gros Islet
CBG beat IYH by 4 runs
AMW
04 Jul
Gros Islet
IYH beat AMW by 7 wickets
2
AMW
8
5
3
0
+1.343
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IYH
24 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat AMW by 9 wickets
BMB
26 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB tied with AMW (BMB win Super Over by 2 wickets)
PTS
28 Jun
Gros Islet
AMW beat PTS by 10 wickets
WTS
29 Jun
Gros Islet
AMW beat WTS by 16 runs
CBG
01 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat CBG by 8 wickets
WTS
02 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat WTS by 5 wickets
PTS
03 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat PTS by 6 wickets
IYH
04 Jul
Gros Islet
IYH beat AMW by 7 wickets
3
PTS
8
4
4
0
+0.692
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WTS
24 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat WTS by 8 wickets
CBG
26 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat CBG by 21 runs
AMW
28 Jun
Gros Islet
AMW beat PTS by 10 wickets
BMB
29 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat BMB by 27 runs
IYH
30 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat PTS by 5 wickets
CBG
02 Jul
Gros Islet
CBG beat PTS by 11 runs
AMW
03 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat PTS by 6 wickets
BMB
05 Jul
Gros Islet
PTS beat BMB by 7 wickets
4
WTS
8
4
4
0
-0.592
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PTS
24 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat WTS by 8 wickets
IYH
25 Jun
Gros Islet
IYH beat WTS by 18 runs
CBG
27 Jun
Gros Islet
WTS beat CBG by 9 wickets
AMW
29 Jun
Gros Islet
AMW beat WTS by 16 runs
BMB
30 Jun
Gros Islet
WTS beat BMB by 4 runs
AMW
02 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat WTS by 5 wickets
BMB
04 Jul
Gros Islet
WTS beat BMB by 2 runs (D/L method)
CBG
05 Jul
Gros Islet
WTS beat CBG by 8 runs
5
BMB
8
3
5
0
-0.362
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CBG
25 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB beat CBG by 14 runs
AMW
26 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB tied with AMW (BMB win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IYH
27 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB beat IYH by 9 wickets
PTS
29 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat BMB by 27 runs
WTS
30 Jun
Gros Islet
WTS beat BMB by 4 runs
IYH
01 Jul
Gros Islet
BMB tied with IYH (IYH win Super Over by 8 runs)
WTS
04 Jul
Gros Islet
WTS beat BMB by 2 runs (D/L method)
PTS
05 Jul
Gros Islet
PTS beat BMB by 7 wickets
6
CBG
8
2
5
1
-1.672
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BMB
25 Jun
Gros Islet
BMB beat CBG by 14 runs
PTS
26 Jun
Gros Islet
PTS beat CBG by 21 runs
WTS
27 Jun
Gros Islet
WTS beat CBG by 9 wickets
IYH
28 Jun
Gros Islet
Match Abandoned
AMW
01 Jul
Gros Islet
AMW beat CBG by 8 wickets
PTS
02 Jul
Gros Islet
CBG beat PTS by 11 runs
IYH
03 Jul
Gros Islet
CBG beat IYH by 4 runs
WTS
05 Jul
Gros Islet
WTS beat CBG by 8 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
St. Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
WTS vs IYH
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
Basketball
Hockey
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.