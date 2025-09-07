Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Six! Jos Buttler Smashes A Monstrous Shot Towards Mid Wicket

tour logo
England beat South Africa by 146 runs | 2nd T20I
South Africa beat England by 14 runs no DLS | 1st T20I
England beat South Africa by 342 runs | 3rd ODI
South Africa beat England by 5 runs | 2nd ODI
South Africa beat England by 7 wickets | 1st ODI
6444! Jos Buttler got to his half-century in style
Jofra Archer's 4 for 62 | 2nd ODI
Jacob Bethell's 58 off 40 | 2nd ODI
Audacious! Witness Pant vibes in Brook’s daring six
Caught & Bowled Brilliance! Archer stole the show
OUTRAGEOUS! Dawson plucked a screamer out of thin air
TAKE A BOW! Salt smashed a quick-fire ton
6464! Salt wreaked havoc on Lizaad Williams
Jofra Archer's 3 for 25 | 2nd T20I
Phil Salt's 141* off 60 | 2nd T20I
South Africa tour of England: Live on FanCode!

Asia cup, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Asia Cup, 2025

Laliga 2025-26 football vertical banner

LALIGA 2025-26

Australia tour of new zealand, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2025

Carabao cup 2025-2026 football vertical banner

Carabao Cup 2025-2026

Roshn saudi league 2025-2026 football vertical banner

Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo