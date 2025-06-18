HOME
Match Details
Match
Match 7, T20, Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Match Start Time
18 Jun, 2025
,
3:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
SICA Ground, Rangpo, Sikkim, India
Match Officials
Dawa Sherpa (On Field), Shekh Meeraj (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 20 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CAT
7
6
1
0
+3.323
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ASC
16 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ASC by 115 runs
ACC
18 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ACC by 10 wickets (VJD method)
YC
20 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat YC by 9 wickets
RNB
21 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat RNB by 42 runs (VJD method)
PAK
23 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat CAT by 4 wickets
ICC
26 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ICC by 8 wickets
BES
28 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat BES by 55 runs
2
ASC
7
5
2
0
+0.627
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAT
16 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ASC by 115 runs
YC
18 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat YC by 109 runs
ACC
20 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat ACC by 9 wickets
PAK
21 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ASC by 7 wickets
RNB
23 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat RNB by 21 runs
BES
26 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat BES by 3 wickets
ICC
28 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat ICC by 4 wickets
3
YC
7
5
2
0
+0.019
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ACC
16 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat ACC by 9 wickets
ASC
18 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat YC by 109 runs
CAT
20 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat YC by 9 wickets
ICC
22 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat ICC by 20 runs
BES
24 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat BES by 5 wickets
PAK
25 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat PAK by 6 wickets
RNB
27 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat RNB by 8 wickets
4
PAK
7
4
2
1
+0.949
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RNB
15 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
RNB beat PAK by 7 runs
ICC
17 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ICC by 6 runs
BES
19 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
Match Abandoned
ASC
21 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ASC by 7 wickets
CAT
23 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat CAT by 4 wickets
YC
25 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat PAK by 6 wickets
ACC
27 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ACC by 10 wickets
5
BES
7
2
4
1
-0.212
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ICC
15 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ICC beat BES by 7 wickets
RNB
17 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
BES beat RNB by 9 runs
PAK
19 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
Match Abandoned
ACC
22 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
BES beat ACC by 49 runs
YC
24 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat BES by 5 wickets
ASC
26 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat BES by 3 wickets
CAT
28 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat BES by 55 runs
6
ICC
7
2
4
1
-0.774
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BES
15 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ICC beat BES by 7 wickets
PAK
17 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ICC by 6 runs
RNB
19 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ICC beat RNB by 5 wickets (VJD method)
YC
22 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat ICC by 20 runs
ACC
24 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
Match Abandoned
CAT
26 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ICC by 8 wickets
ASC
28 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat ICC by 4 wickets
7
RNB
7
2
5
0
-0.349
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PAK
15 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
RNB beat PAK by 7 runs
BES
17 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
BES beat RNB by 9 runs
ICC
19 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ICC beat RNB by 5 wickets (VJD method)
CAT
21 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat RNB by 42 runs (VJD method)
ASC
23 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat RNB by 21 runs
ACC
25 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
RNB beat ACC by 97 runs
YC
27 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat RNB by 8 wickets
8
ACC
7
0
6
1
-4.567
1
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
YC
16 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
YC beat ACC by 9 wickets
CAT
18 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
CAT beat ACC by 10 wickets (VJD method)
ASC
20 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
ASC beat ACC by 9 wickets
BES
22 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
BES beat ACC by 49 runs
ICC
24 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
Match Abandoned
RNB
25 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
RNB beat ACC by 97 runs
PAK
27 Jun
Rangpo, Sikkim
PAK beat ACC by 10 wickets
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.