Download the app:
Shriram Capital TNPL
Match 2
ITT
173/6
(20)
CSG
174/2
(16)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Videos
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 2, T20, Shriram Capital TNPL
Match Start Time
06 Jun, 2025
,
1:45 PM
Stadium/Venue
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore, India
Match Officials
Krishnamachari Srinivasan (On Field), Nishaanth S (On Field), Vasanth Saravanan (referee)
Point Table
Updated 19 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CSG
7
7
0
0
+1.415
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ITT
06 Jun
Coimbatore
CSG beat ITT by 8 wickets
NRK
09 Jun
Coimbatore
CSG beat NRK by 41 runs
LKK
14 Jun
Salem
CSG beat LKK by 8 wickets
DD
16 Jun
Salem
CSG beat DD by 8 runs
SS
19 Jun
Salem
CSG beat SS by 6 wickets
TGC
23 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
CSG beat TGC by 4 runs
SMP
28 Jun
Dindigul
CSG beat SMP by 6 wickets (DLS method)
2
ITT
7
5
2
0
+1.733
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CSG
06 Jun
Coimbatore
CSG beat ITT by 8 wickets
DD
08 Jun
Coimbatore
ITT beat DD by 9 wickets
SS
13 Jun
Salem
SS beat ITT by 4 wickets
TGC
15 Jun
Salem
ITT beat TGC by 7 wickets
SMP
22 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
ITT beat SMP by 9 wickets
LKK
24 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
ITT beat LKK by 7 wickets
NRK
29 Jun
Dindigul
ITT beat NRK by 69 runs
3
DD
7
4
3
0
+0.191
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LKK
05 Jun
Coimbatore
DD beat LKK by 7 wickets
ITT
08 Jun
Coimbatore
ITT beat DD by 9 wickets
SMP
14 Jun
Salem
DD beat SMP by 9 wickets
CSG
16 Jun
Salem
CSG beat DD by 8 runs
SS
22 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
DD beat SS by 2 wickets
NRK
26 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
DD beat NRK by 4 wickets
TGC
29 Jun
Dindigul
TGC beat DD by 4 wickets
4
TGC
7
3
4
0
+0.058
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NRK
07 Jun
Coimbatore
NRK beat TGC by 5 wickets
SS
10 Jun
Coimbatore
SS beat TGC by 7 runs
ITT
15 Jun
Salem
ITT beat TGC by 7 wickets
LKK
17 Jun
Salem
TGC beat LKK by 14 runs
CSG
23 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
CSG beat TGC by 4 runs
SMP
25 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
TGC beat SMP by 4 wickets
DD
29 Jun
Dindigul
TGC beat DD by 4 wickets
5
SS
7
3
4
0
-1.038
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SMP
08 Jun
Coimbatore
SS beat SMP by 6 wickets
TGC
10 Jun
Coimbatore
SS beat TGC by 7 runs
ITT
13 Jun
Salem
SS beat ITT by 4 wickets
NRK
15 Jun
Salem
NRK beat SS by 8 wickets
CSG
19 Jun
Salem
CSG beat SS by 6 wickets
DD
22 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
DD beat SS by 2 wickets
LKK
28 Jun
Dindigul
LKK beat SS by 68 runs
6
LKK
7
2
5
0
+0.049
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
DD
05 Jun
Coimbatore
DD beat LKK by 7 wickets
SMP
11 Jun
Coimbatore
SMP beat LKK by 7 wickets
CSG
14 Jun
Salem
CSG beat LKK by 8 wickets
TGC
17 Jun
Salem
TGC beat LKK by 14 runs
NRK
21 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
LKK beat NRK by 67 runs
ITT
24 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
ITT beat LKK by 7 wickets
SS
28 Jun
Dindigul
LKK beat SS by 68 runs
7
NRK
7
2
5
0
-0.980
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TGC
07 Jun
Coimbatore
NRK beat TGC by 5 wickets
CSG
09 Jun
Coimbatore
CSG beat NRK by 41 runs
SS
15 Jun
Salem
NRK beat SS by 8 wickets
SMP
18 Jun
Salem
SMP beat NRK by 10 runs
LKK
21 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
LKK beat NRK by 67 runs
DD
26 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
DD beat NRK by 4 wickets
ITT
29 Jun
Dindigul
ITT beat NRK by 69 runs
8
SMP
7
2
5
0
-1.339
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SS
08 Jun
Coimbatore
SS beat SMP by 6 wickets
LKK
11 Jun
Coimbatore
SMP beat LKK by 7 wickets
DD
14 Jun
Salem
DD beat SMP by 9 wickets
NRK
18 Jun
Salem
SMP beat NRK by 10 runs
ITT
22 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
ITT beat SMP by 9 wickets
TGC
25 Jun
Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli
TGC beat SMP by 4 wickets
CSG
28 Jun
Dindigul
CSG beat SMP by 6 wickets (DLS method)
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
