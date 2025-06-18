HOME
Saurashtra Pro T20 League, 2025
Match 20
ZWS
114/10
(19.5)
JKR
120/2
(8.2)
Match Details
Match
Match 20, T20, Saurashtra Pro T20 League, 2025
Match Start Time
18 Jun, 2025
,
2:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, India
Match Officials
Bhavesh Patel (On Field), Tejas Oza (On Field), Altaf Merchant (referee)
Point Table
Updated 30 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
AKH
8
4
4
0
+0.363
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ASL
07 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat ASL by 6 wickets
DGT
08 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat AKH by 12 runs
JKR
11 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat JKR by 30 runs
ZWS
12 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat ZWS by 34 runs
ZWS
13 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat AKH by 6 wickets
ASL
15 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat AKH by 18 runs
JKR
16 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat AKH by 7 wickets
DGT
18 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat DGT by 16 runs
2
JKR
8
4
4
0
+0.260
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ZWS
08 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat ZWS by 5 runs
ASL
09 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat JKR by 16 runs
DGT
10 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat JKR by 18 runs
AKH
11 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat JKR by 30 runs
ASL
12 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat JKR by 6 wickets
AKH
16 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat AKH by 7 wickets
DGT
17 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat DGT by 3 runs (DLS method)
ZWS
18 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat ZWS by 8 wickets
3
ASL
7
4
3
0
-0.106
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AKH
07 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat ASL by 6 wickets
JKR
09 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat JKR by 16 runs
ZWS
11 Jun
Rajkot
ASL tied with ZWS (ASL win Super Over by 2 wickets)
JKR
12 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat JKR by 6 wickets
DGT
14 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat ASL by 6 wickets
AKH
15 Jun
Rajkot
ASL beat AKH by 18 runs
ZWS
17 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat ASL by 35 runs
DGT
17 Jun
Rajkot
Match Abandoned
4
ZWS
8
4
4
0
-0.556
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JKR
08 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat ZWS by 5 runs
DGT
09 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat DGT by 16 runs
ASL
11 Jun
Rajkot
ASL tied with ZWS (ASL win Super Over by 2 wickets)
AKH
12 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat ZWS by 34 runs
AKH
13 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat AKH by 6 wickets
DGT
15 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat DGT by 8 runs
ASL
17 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat ASL by 35 runs
JKR
18 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat ZWS by 8 wickets
5
DGT
7
3
4
0
-0.027
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AKH
08 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat AKH by 12 runs
ZWS
09 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat DGT by 16 runs
JKR
10 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat JKR by 18 runs
ASL
14 Jun
Rajkot
DGT beat ASL by 6 wickets
ZWS
15 Jun
Rajkot
ZWS beat DGT by 8 runs
JKR
17 Jun
Rajkot
JKR beat DGT by 3 runs (DLS method)
ASL
17 Jun
Rajkot
Match Abandoned
AKH
18 Jun
Rajkot
AKH beat DGT by 16 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Saurashtra Pro T20 League, 2025
ZWS vs JKR
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.