Malawi
Bahrain
Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Match 2
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 2, T20, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Match Start Time
19 Jul, 2025
,
7:15 AM
Stadium/Venue
Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda
Match Officials
Gaston Niyibizi (On Field), Remy Singizwa (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 18 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BAH
1
1
0
0
+0.958
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RWA
18 Jul
Kigali
BAH beat RWA by 8 wickets
MAL
19 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
20 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
20 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
22 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
23 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
25 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
25 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
2
RWA
1
0
1
0
-0.958
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAH
18 Jul
Kigali
BAH beat RWA by 8 wickets
MAL
19 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
20 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
22 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
22 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
23 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
25 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
MAL
26 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
3
MAL
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BAH
19 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
19 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
20 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
22 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
23 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
23 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
BAH
25 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
RWA
26 Jul
Kigali
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
