HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Match 7
YAR
164/9
(20)
MMS
155/7
(20)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 7, T20, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Match Start Time
08 Jul, 2025
,
12:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, India
Match Officials
V Kamalakannan (On Field), Bala S (On Field), B Sakthivel (referee)
Point Table
Updated 15 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
YAR
8
6
2
0
+0.387
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VMK
07 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat YAR by 51 runs
MMS
08 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat MMS by 9 runs
RWT
09 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat YAR by 6 wickets
OAW
11 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat OAW by 5 wickets
KAK
13 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat KAK by 53 runs
OAW
15 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat OAW by 6 runs
VMK
17 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat VMK by 1 run
KAK
18 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat KAK by 55 runs
MMS
19 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
RWT
21 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
2
VMK
7
5
2
0
+1.120
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
YAR
07 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat YAR by 51 runs
RWT
08 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat RWT by 6 wickets
KAK
10 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat KAK by 5 wickets
MMS
12 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat MMS by 7 wickets
OAW
13 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat OAW by 21 runs
MMS
16 Jul
Puducherry
MMS beat VMK by 3 wickets
YAR
17 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat VMK by 1 run
OAW
19 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
RWT
20 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
KAK
22 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
3
RWT
8
5
3
0
+0.022
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OAW
06 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat OAW by 2 runs
VMK
08 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat RWT by 6 wickets
YAR
09 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat YAR by 6 wickets
MMS
11 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat MMS by 25 runs
KAK
12 Jul
Puducherry
KAK beat RWT by 3 wickets
KAK
15 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat KAK by 7 runs
OAW
16 Jul
Puducherry
OAW beat RWT by 2 wickets
MMS
17 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat MMS by 11 runs
VMK
20 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
YAR
21 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
4
OAW
7
2
5
0
+0.139
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RWT
06 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat OAW by 2 runs
KAK
09 Jul
Puducherry
KAK beat OAW by 27 runs
MMS
10 Jul
Puducherry
OAW beat MMS by 72 runs
YAR
11 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat OAW by 5 wickets
VMK
13 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat OAW by 21 runs
YAR
15 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat OAW by 6 runs
RWT
16 Jul
Puducherry
OAW beat RWT by 2 wickets
VMK
19 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
KAK
21 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
MMS
22 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
5
MMS
7
2
5
0
-0.753
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KAK
07 Jul
Puducherry
MMS beat KAK by 6 wickets
YAR
08 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat MMS by 9 runs
OAW
10 Jul
Puducherry
OAW beat MMS by 72 runs
RWT
11 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat MMS by 25 runs
VMK
12 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat MMS by 7 wickets
VMK
16 Jul
Puducherry
MMS beat VMK by 3 wickets
RWT
17 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat MMS by 11 runs
YAR
19 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
KAK
20 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
OAW
22 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
6
KAK
7
2
5
0
-0.974
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MMS
07 Jul
Puducherry
MMS beat KAK by 6 wickets
OAW
09 Jul
Puducherry
KAK beat OAW by 27 runs
VMK
10 Jul
Puducherry
VMK beat KAK by 5 wickets
RWT
12 Jul
Puducherry
KAK beat RWT by 3 wickets
YAR
13 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat KAK by 53 runs
RWT
15 Jul
Puducherry
RWT beat KAK by 7 runs
YAR
18 Jul
Puducherry
YAR beat KAK by 55 runs
MMS
20 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
OAW
21 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
VMK
22 Jul
Puducherry
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
YAR vs MMS
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.