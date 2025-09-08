HOME
Oman D10 League, 2025
Match 16
BAS
100/5
(10)
IDI
78/5
(10)
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 16, T10, Oman D10 League, 2025
Match Start Time
08 Sep, 2025
,
4:15 PM
Stadium/Venue
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, Oman
Match Officials
Azad Ravi (On Field), Barani Seshadri (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 6 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
IAI
5
4
1
0
+0.858
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MUT
13 Sep
Oman
IAI beat MUT by 7 wickets
YSG
13 Sep
Oman
IAI beat YSG by 14 runs
MAT
14 Sep
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 4 wickets
RNC
15 Sep
Oman
IAI beat RNC by 4 wickets
ROS
16 Sep
Oman
IAI beat ROS by 5 wickets
2
MAT
5
4
1
0
+0.637
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RNC
13 Sep
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 9 wickets
ROS
13 Sep
Oman
ROS beat MAT by 17 runs
IAI
14 Sep
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 4 wickets
YSG
15 Sep
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 5 wickets
MUT
16 Sep
Oman
MAT beat MUT by 7 wickets
3
RNC
5
3
2
0
+0.371
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAT
13 Sep
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 9 wickets
MUT
13 Sep
Oman
RNC beat MUT by 13 runs
ROS
14 Sep
Oman
RNC beat ROS by 8 wickets
IAI
15 Sep
Oman
IAI beat RNC by 4 wickets
YSG
16 Sep
Oman
RNC beat YSG by 5 wickets
4
ROS
4
2
2
0
+0.754
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAT
13 Sep
Oman
ROS beat MAT by 17 runs
RNC
14 Sep
Oman
RNC beat ROS by 8 wickets
MUT
15 Sep
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 45 runs
IAI
16 Sep
Oman
IAI beat ROS by 5 wickets
YSG
17 Sep
Oman
Yet to play
5
YSG
4
1
3
0
+0.490
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IAI
13 Sep
Oman
IAI beat YSG by 14 runs
MUT
14 Sep
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 48 runs
MAT
15 Sep
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 5 wickets
RNC
16 Sep
Oman
RNC beat YSG by 5 wickets
ROS
17 Sep
Oman
Yet to play
6
MUT
5
0
5
0
-2.802
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IAI
13 Sep
Oman
IAI beat MUT by 7 wickets
RNC
13 Sep
Oman
RNC beat MUT by 13 runs
YSG
14 Sep
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 48 runs
ROS
15 Sep
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 45 runs
MAT
16 Sep
Oman
MAT beat MUT by 7 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
4.2
10M+ Downloads
