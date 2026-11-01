Biratnagar Kings beat Sudur Paschim Royals by 35 runs | Match 8

Biratnagar Kings beat Sudur Paschim Royals by 35 runs | Match 8

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Janakpur Bolts beat Pokhara Avengers by 9 runs | Match 9
Biratnagar Kings beat Sudur Paschim Royals by 35 runs | Match 8
Karnali Yaks beat Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets | Match 6
Janakpur Bolts beat Kathmandu Gurkhas by 8 wickets | Match 5
Sudurpaschim Royals beat Pokhara Avengers by 6 wickets | Match 4
Karnali Yaks beat Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs | Match 3
Chitwan Rhinos beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs | Match 2
Lumbini Lions beat Sudurpaschim Royals by 7 wickets | Match 1
Dipendra Singh Airee's 51* off 36 | Match 4
Anil Kharel's 3 for 21 | Match 4
Nepal Premier League 2026: Live on FanCode!
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