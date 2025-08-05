HOME
MCA Men's T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Match 13
JOH
234/3
(20)
MEL
119/9
(20)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 13, T20, MCA Men's T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Match Start Time
05 Aug, 2025
,
1:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Match Officials
Viswanadan Kalidas (On Field), Chandra Dass (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 21 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
PER
3
3
0
0
+4.310
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SEL
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat SEL by 27 runs
MEL
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat MEL by 9 wickets
JOH
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat JOH by 5 wickets
2
KL
3
2
1
0
+5.913
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MEL
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
KL beat MEL by 223 runs
JOH
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
KL beat JOH by 8 wickets
SEL
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
SEL beat KL by 9 wickets (DLS method)
3
SEL
3
2
1
0
+0.624
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PER
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat SEL by 27 runs
PEN
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
SEL beat PEN by 7 wickets (DLS method)
KL
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
SEL beat KL by 9 wickets (DLS method)
4
JOH
3
1
2
0
-0.250
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PEN
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
JOH beat PEN by 83 runs
KL
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
KL beat JOH by 8 wickets
PER
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat JOH by 5 wickets
5
PEN
3
1
2
0
-1.248
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JOH
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
JOH beat PEN by 83 runs
SEL
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
SEL beat PEN by 7 wickets (DLS method)
MEL
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PEN beat MEL by 6 wickets
6
MEL
3
0
3
0
-8.593
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KL
08 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
KL beat MEL by 223 runs
PER
09 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PER beat MEL by 9 wickets
PEN
10 Aug
Kuala Lumpur
PEN beat MEL by 6 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.