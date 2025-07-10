HOME
Malawi T20I Quad Series, 2025
Match 10
MAL
166/8
(20)
GER
158/10
(19.5)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 10, T20, Malawi T20I Quad Series, 2025
Match Start Time
10 Jul, 2025
,
11:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
TCA Oval, Blantyre, Malawi
Match Officials
Mazizi Gampu (On Field), Siphelele Gasa (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 6 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
BAH
6
4
1
1
+2.607
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GER
06 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat GER by 46 runs
MAL
07 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat MAL by 7 wickets
TAN
08 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat BAH by 6 wickets
GER
09 Jul
Blantyre
Match Abandoned
TAN
10 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat TAN by 6 wickets
MAL
12 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat MAL by 10 wickets
2
TAN
6
3
2
1
+0.667
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAL
06 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat MAL by 72 runs
GER
07 Jul
Blantyre
GER beat TAN by 4 wickets
BAH
08 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat BAH by 6 wickets
MAL
09 Jul
Blantyre
Match Abandoned
BAH
10 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat TAN by 6 wickets
GER
12 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat GER by 5 wickets
3
GER
6
2
3
1
-0.413
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAL
05 Jul
Blantyre
GER beat MAL by 5 wickets
BAH
06 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat GER by 46 runs
TAN
07 Jul
Blantyre
GER beat TAN by 4 wickets
BAH
09 Jul
Blantyre
Match Abandoned
MAL
10 Jul
Blantyre
MAL beat GER by 8 runs
TAN
12 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat GER by 5 wickets
4
MAL
6
1
4
1
-2.615
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GER
05 Jul
Blantyre
GER beat MAL by 5 wickets
TAN
06 Jul
Blantyre
TAN beat MAL by 72 runs
BAH
07 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat MAL by 7 wickets
TAN
09 Jul
Blantyre
Match Abandoned
GER
10 Jul
Blantyre
MAL beat GER by 8 runs
BAH
12 Jul
Blantyre
BAH beat MAL by 10 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Malawi T20I Quad Series, 2025
MAL vs GER
