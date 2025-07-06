HOME
Major League Cricket, 2025
Match 29
MINY
112/8
(18)
WAF
113/4
(15)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 29, T20, Major League Cricket, 2025
Match Start Time
06 Jul, 2025
,
7:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA
Match Officials
Billy Taylor (On Field), Wayne Knights (On Field), Jeff Crowe (referee)
Point Table
Updated 12 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
WAF
10
8
2
0
+0.954
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SFU
12 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat WAF by 123 runs
SEO
14 Jun
Oakland
WAF beat SEO by 5 wickets
LAKR
17 Jun
Oakland
WAF beat LAKR by 113 runs
MINY
21 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat MINY by 2 wickets
TSK
22 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat TSK by 7 wickets
LAKR
26 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat LAKR by 5 wickets
SFU
28 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat SFU by 12 runs
TSK
02 Jul
Lauderhill
TSK beat WAF by 43 runs
SEO
04 Jul
Lauderhill
WAF beat SEO by 8 wickets
MINY
06 Jul
Lauderhill
WAF beat MINY by 6 wickets
2
TSK
10
7
3
0
+1.603
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MINY
13 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat MINY by 3 runs
LAKR
15 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat LAKR by 57 runs
SEO
16 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat SEO by 93 runs
SFU
20 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat TSK by 7 wickets
WAF
22 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat TSK by 7 wickets
LAKR
24 Jun
Dallas
TSK beat LAKR by 52 runs
MINY
29 Jun
Dallas
TSK beat MINY by 39 runs
WAF
02 Jul
Lauderhill
TSK beat WAF by 43 runs
SFU
04 Jul
Lauderhill
SFU beat TSK by 1 run
SEO
05 Jul
Lauderhill
TSK beat SEO by 51 runs
3
SFU
10
7
3
0
+1.330
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WAF
12 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat WAF by 123 runs
LAKR
14 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat LAKR by 32 runs
MINY
15 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat MINY by 3 wickets
TSK
20 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat TSK by 7 wickets
MINY
23 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat MINY by 47 runs
SEO
25 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat SEO by 32 runs
WAF
28 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat SFU by 12 runs
SEO
01 Jul
Lauderhill
SEO beat SFU by 4 wickets
TSK
04 Jul
Lauderhill
SFU beat TSK by 1 run
LAKR
06 Jul
Lauderhill
LAKR beat SFU by 11 runs (DLS method)
4
MINY
10
3
7
0
-0.518
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TSK
13 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat MINY by 3 runs
SFU
15 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat MINY by 3 wickets
SEO
18 Jun
Oakland
MINY beat SEO by 7 wickets
WAF
21 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat MINY by 2 wickets
SFU
23 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat MINY by 47 runs
SEO
27 Jun
Dallas
SEO beat MINY by 3 wickets
TSK
29 Jun
Dallas
TSK beat MINY by 39 runs
LAKR
03 Jul
Lauderhill
MINY beat LAKR by 8 wickets
LAKR
05 Jul
Lauderhill
MINY beat LAKR by 6 runs
WAF
06 Jul
Lauderhill
WAF beat MINY by 6 wickets
5
SEO
10
3
7
0
-1.842
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WAF
14 Jun
Oakland
WAF beat SEO by 5 wickets
TSK
16 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat SEO by 93 runs
MINY
18 Jun
Oakland
MINY beat SEO by 7 wickets
LAKR
22 Jun
Dallas
LAKR beat SEO by 6 wickets
SFU
25 Jun
Dallas
SFU beat SEO by 32 runs
MINY
27 Jun
Dallas
SEO beat MINY by 3 wickets
LAKR
28 Jun
Dallas
SEO beat LAKR by 5 wickets
SFU
01 Jul
Lauderhill
SEO beat SFU by 4 wickets
WAF
04 Jul
Lauderhill
WAF beat SEO by 8 wickets
TSK
05 Jul
Lauderhill
TSK beat SEO by 51 runs
6
LAKR
10
2
8
0
-1.320
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SFU
14 Jun
Oakland
SFU beat LAKR by 32 runs
TSK
15 Jun
Oakland
TSK beat LAKR by 57 runs
WAF
17 Jun
Oakland
WAF beat LAKR by 113 runs
SEO
22 Jun
Dallas
LAKR beat SEO by 6 wickets
TSK
24 Jun
Dallas
TSK beat LAKR by 52 runs
WAF
26 Jun
Dallas
WAF beat LAKR by 5 wickets
SEO
28 Jun
Dallas
SEO beat LAKR by 5 wickets
MINY
03 Jul
Lauderhill
MINY beat LAKR by 8 wickets
MINY
05 Jul
Lauderhill
MINY beat LAKR by 6 runs
SFU
06 Jul
Lauderhill
LAKR beat SFU by 11 runs (DLS method)
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
