HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Maharashtra Premier League, 2025
KT
134/9
(20)
ENT
138/6
(16.2)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
T20, Maharashtra Premier League, 2025
Match Start Time
09 Jun, 2025
,
4:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India
Match Officials
Rohan Ingavale (On Field), Ajit Bhalerao (On Field), Pallavi Parkhi (referee)
Point Table
Updated 29 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
ENT
10
5
1
4
+0.904
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RJ
04 Jun
Pune
ENT beat RJ by 8 wickets
STW
07 Jun
Pune
ENT beat STW by 8 wickets (DLS method)
KT
09 Jun
Pune
ENT beat KT by 4 wickets
PB
10 Jun
Pune
ENT beat PB by 5 wickets
RRO
12 Jun
Pune
RRO beat ENT by 5 runs (DLS method)
STW
13 Jun
Pune
ENT beat STW by 3 wickets
PB
15 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
KT
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RRO
18 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RJ
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
2
PB
10
4
2
4
+0.938
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RJ
06 Jun
Pune
PB beat RJ by 8 wickets (DLS method)
RRO
07 Jun
Pune
PB beat RRO by 99 runs
ENT
10 Jun
Pune
ENT beat PB by 5 wickets
KT
11 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RRO
13 Jun
Pune
RRO beat PB by 2 wickets
KT
14 Jun
Pune
PB beat KT by 5 wickets
ENT
15 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
STW
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RJ
17 Jun
Pune
PB beat RJ by 5 wickets (DLS method)
STW
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
3
RRO
10
4
3
3
-1.002
11
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
STW
05 Jun
Pune
RRO beat STW by 24 runs
PB
07 Jun
Pune
PB beat RRO by 99 runs
RJ
10 Jun
Pune
RJ beat RRO by 67 runs
ENT
12 Jun
Pune
RRO beat ENT by 5 runs (DLS method)
PB
13 Jun
Pune
RRO beat PB by 2 wickets
KT
15 Jun
Pune
KT beat RRO by 2 wickets
RJ
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abanddoned
STW
17 Jun
Pune
RRO beat STW by 2 runs (DLS method)
ENT
18 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
KT
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
4
KT
10
2
3
5
-0.316
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RJ
07 Jun
Pune
KT beat RJ by 7 wickets
ENT
09 Jun
Pune
ENT beat KT by 4 wickets
STW
10 Jun
Pune
STW beat KT by 7 runs
PB
11 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RJ
13 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
PB
14 Jun
Pune
PB beat KT by 5 wickets
RRO
15 Jun
Pune
KT beat RRO by 2 wickets
ENT
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
STW
18 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RRO
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
5
RJ
10
2
5
3
+0.259
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ENT
04 Jun
Pune
ENT beat RJ by 8 wickets
PB
06 Jun
Pune
PB beat RJ by 8 wickets (DLS method)
KT
07 Jun
Pune
KT beat RJ by 7 wickets
STW
08 Jun
Pune
RJ beat STW by 5 wickets
RRO
10 Jun
Pune
RJ beat RRO by 67 runs
KT
13 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
STW
15 Jun
Pune
STW beat RJ by 14 runs (DLS method)
RRO
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abanddoned
PB
17 Jun
Pune
PB beat RJ by 5 wickets (DLS method)
ENT
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
6
STW
10
2
5
3
-0.532
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RRO
05 Jun
Pune
RRO beat STW by 24 runs
ENT
07 Jun
Pune
ENT beat STW by 8 wickets (DLS method)
RJ
08 Jun
Pune
RJ beat STW by 5 wickets
KT
10 Jun
Pune
STW beat KT by 7 runs
ENT
13 Jun
Pune
ENT beat STW by 3 wickets
RJ
15 Jun
Pune
STW beat RJ by 14 runs (DLS method)
PB
16 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
RRO
17 Jun
Pune
RRO beat STW by 2 runs (DLS method)
KT
18 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
PB
19 Jun
Pune
Match Abandoned
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Maharashtra Premier League, 2025
KT vs ENT
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.