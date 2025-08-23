HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Maharaja T20 Trophy, 2025
Match 26
BB
164/7
(20)
GMY
167/3
(19.2)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Videos
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 26, T20, Maharaja T20 Trophy, 2025
Match Start Time
23 Aug, 2025
,
1:45 PM
Stadium/Venue
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, India
Match Officials
Abhijeet Bengeri (On Field), Manu Pasha (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 6 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
MD
10
7
2
1
+1.023
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GMY
11 Aug
Mysore
MD beat GMY by 33 runs
SL
13 Aug
Mysore
MD beat SL by 29 runs
MW
14 Aug
Mysore
Match Abandoned
HT
15 Aug
Mysore
MD beat HT by 16 runs
BB
17 Aug
Mysore
BB beat MD by 3 wickets (VJD method)
HT
19 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MD by 23 runs
MW
21 Aug
Mysore
MD beat MW by 52 runs
SL
22 Aug
Mysore
MD beat SL by 5 runs
BB
24 Aug
Mysore
MD beat BB by 9 wickets
GMY
25 Aug
Mysore
MD beat GMY by 39 runs
2
HT
10
7
3
0
+1.107
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SL
12 Aug
Mysore
HT beat SL by 29 runs
BB
13 Aug
Mysore
HT beat BB by 2 wickets
MD
15 Aug
Mysore
MD beat HT by 16 runs
MW
16 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MW by 7 wickets (VJD method)
GMY
18 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat HT by 4 wickets
MD
19 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MD by 23 runs
BB
20 Aug
Mysore
BB beat HT by 3 wickets
GMY
22 Aug
Mysore
HT beat GMY by 8 wickets
MW
23 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MW by 5 wickets
SL
25 Aug
Mysore
HT beat SL by 105 runs
3
GMY
10
6
4
0
-0.270
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MD
11 Aug
Mysore
MD beat GMY by 33 runs
MW
12 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat MW by 8 wickets
BB
14 Aug
Mysore
BB beat GMY by 5 wickets
SL
16 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat SL by 10 wickets (VJD method)
HT
18 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat HT by 4 wickets
SL
19 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat SL by 7 wickets
MW
20 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat MW by 7 wickets
HT
22 Aug
Mysore
HT beat GMY by 8 wickets
BB
23 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat BB by 7 wickets
MD
25 Aug
Mysore
MD beat GMY by 39 runs
4
BB
10
5
5
0
+0.019
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MW
11 Aug
Mysore
MW beat BB by 39 runs
HT
13 Aug
Mysore
HT beat BB by 2 wickets
GMY
14 Aug
Mysore
BB beat GMY by 5 wickets
SL
15 Aug
Mysore
BB beat SL by 8 wickets
MD
17 Aug
Mysore
BB beat MD by 3 wickets (VJD method)
MW
18 Aug
Mysore
MW beat BB by 39 runs
HT
20 Aug
Mysore
BB beat HT by 3 wickets
SL
21 Aug
Mysore
BB beat SL by 7 wickets
GMY
23 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat BB by 7 wickets
MD
24 Aug
Mysore
MD beat BB by 9 wickets
5
MW
10
2
6
2
-0.412
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BB
11 Aug
Mysore
MW beat BB by 39 runs
GMY
12 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat MW by 8 wickets
MD
14 Aug
Mysore
Match Abandoned
HT
16 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MW by 7 wickets (VJD method)
SL
17 Aug
Mysore
Match Abandoned
BB
18 Aug
Mysore
MW beat BB by 39 runs
GMY
20 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat MW by 7 wickets
MD
21 Aug
Mysore
MD beat MW by 52 runs
HT
23 Aug
Mysore
HT beat MW by 5 wickets
SL
24 Aug
Mysore
SL beat MW by 3 wickets
6
SL
10
1
8
1
-1.928
3
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
HT
12 Aug
Mysore
HT beat SL by 29 runs
MD
13 Aug
Mysore
MD beat SL by 29 runs
BB
15 Aug
Mysore
BB beat SL by 8 wickets
GMY
16 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat SL by 10 wickets (VJD method)
MW
17 Aug
Mysore
Match Abandoned
GMY
19 Aug
Mysore
GMY beat SL by 7 wickets
BB
21 Aug
Mysore
BB beat SL by 7 wickets
MD
22 Aug
Mysore
MD beat SL by 5 runs
MW
24 Aug
Mysore
SL beat MW by 3 wickets
HT
25 Aug
Mysore
HT beat SL by 105 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Maharaja T20 Trophy, 2025
BB vs GMY
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.