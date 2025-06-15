HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Madhya Pradesh League, 2025
Match 6
CGS
207/6
(20)
IPP
164/8
(20)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 6, T20, Madhya Pradesh League, 2025
Match Start Time
15 Jun, 2025
,
9:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, India
Match Officials
Rajesh Timaney (On Field), Rameez Khan (On Field), Manish Majithia (referee)
Point Table
Updated 26 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
RW
6
4
1
1
+1.337
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BBS
13 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat BBS by 30 runs
GC
14 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat GC by 6 runs
CGS
16 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat CGS by 39 runs
BL
17 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
JRL
20 Jun
Gwalior
JRL beat RW by 21 runs
IPP
21 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat IPP by 61 runs
2
CGS
6
3
2
1
+0.775
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GC
12 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat GC by 18 runs
IPP
15 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat IPP by 43 runs
RW
16 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat CGS by 39 runs
JRL
18 Jun
Gwalior
JRL beat CGS by 5 wickets
BL
19 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
BBS
22 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat BBS by 6 wickets
3
GC
6
3
2
1
+0.750
7
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CGS
12 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat GC by 18 runs
RW
14 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat GC by 6 runs
JRL
16 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat JRL by 15 runs
BBS
17 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat BBS by 46 runs
IPP
19 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
BL
20 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat BL by 32 runs (VJD method)
4
BL
6
1
1
4
+2.063
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JRL
13 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
BBS
15 Jun
Gwalior
BL beat BBS by 98 runs
RW
17 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
CGS
19 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
GC
20 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat BL by 32 runs (VJD method)
IPP
22 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
5
JRL
6
2
3
1
-0.066
5
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BL
13 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
IPP
14 Jun
Gwalior
IPP beat JRL by 6 runs
GC
16 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat JRL by 15 runs
CGS
18 Jun
Gwalior
JRL beat CGS by 5 wickets
RW
20 Jun
Gwalior
JRL beat RW by 21 runs
BBS
21 Jun
Gwalior
BBS beat JRL by 19 runs
6
IPP
6
1
3
2
-1.411
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JRL
14 Jun
Gwalior
IPP beat JRL by 6 runs
CGS
15 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat IPP by 43 runs
BBS
18 Jun
Gwalior
BBS beat IPP by 7 wickets
GC
19 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
RW
21 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat IPP by 61 runs
BL
22 Jun
Gwalior
Match Abandoned
7
BBS
6
2
4
0
-2.117
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RW
13 Jun
Gwalior
RW beat BBS by 30 runs
BL
15 Jun
Gwalior
BL beat BBS by 98 runs
GC
17 Jun
Gwalior
GC beat BBS by 46 runs
IPP
18 Jun
Gwalior
BBS beat IPP by 7 wickets
JRL
21 Jun
Gwalior
BBS beat JRL by 19 runs
CGS
22 Jun
Gwalior
CGS beat BBS by 6 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Madhya Pradesh League, 2025
CGS vs IPP
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.