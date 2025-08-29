HOME
KFC Women's T20 Max, 2025
VLY-W
171/4
(20)
WSS-W
155/5
(20)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
T20, KFC Women's T20 Max, 2025
Match Start Time
29 Aug, 2025
,
5:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia
Match Officials
Jordan McManus (On Field), Jack Clothier (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 2 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
VLY-W
7
5
0
2
+2.311
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UOQ-W
20 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
SGR-W
21 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
GCT-W
23 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 8 wickets
WYN-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
VLY-W beat WYN-W by 25 runs
IPS-W
26 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 84 runs
SSC-W
27 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 43 runs
WSS-W
29 Aug
Brisbane
VLY-W beat WSS-W by 16 runs
2
WSS-W
7
4
1
2
+1.500
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WYN-W
20 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
UOQ-W
21 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
SSC-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
WSS-W beat undefined by 26 runs
SGR-W
24 Aug
New South Wales
WSS-W beat SGR-W by 24 runs
GCT-W
24 Aug
New South Wales
WSS-W beat undefined by 7 wickets
IPS-W
27 Aug
Brisbane
WSS-W beat undefined by 8 wickets
VLY-W
29 Aug
Brisbane
VLY-W beat WSS-W by 16 runs
3
UOQ-W
7
4
1
2
+0.891
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VLY-W
20 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
WSS-W
21 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
IPS-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 2 wickets
SSC-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 5 wickets
SGR-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat SGR-W by 6 wickets
GCT-W
26 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 5 wickets
WYN-W
28 Aug
Brisbane
WYN-W beat UOQ-W by 6 wickets
4
WYN-W
7
3
2
2
+0.323
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WSS-W
20 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
SSC-W
21 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
GCT-W
23 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
WYN-W beat undefined by 35 runs
IPS-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat WYN-W by 31 runs
VLY-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
VLY-W beat WYN-W by 25 runs
SGR-W
26 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
WYN-W beat SGR-W by 35 runs
UOQ-W
28 Aug
Brisbane
WYN-W beat UOQ-W by 6 wickets
5
SSC-W
6
1
3
2
-0.573
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCT-W
20 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
WYN-W
21 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
WSS-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
WSS-W beat undefined by 26 runs
SGR-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat SGR-W by 53 runs
UOQ-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 5 wickets
VLY-W
27 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 43 runs
IPS-W
29 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
6
GCT-W
7
1
4
2
-1.410
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSC-W
20 Aug
Brisbane
Match Abandoned
IPS-W
21 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
Match Abandoned
VLY-W
23 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 8 wickets
WYN-W
23 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
WYN-W beat undefined by 35 runs
WSS-W
24 Aug
New South Wales
WSS-W beat undefined by 7 wickets
UOQ-W
26 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 5 wickets
SGR-W
28 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat SGR-W by 4 wickets
7
IPS-W
6
1
3
2
-1.839
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SGR-W
20 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
GCT-W
21 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
Match Abandoned
UOQ-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat undefined by 2 wickets
WYN-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat WYN-W by 31 runs
VLY-W
26 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
VLY-W beat undefined by 84 runs
WSS-W
27 Aug
Brisbane
WSS-W beat undefined by 8 wickets
SSC-W
29 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
8
SGR-W
7
0
5
2
-1.607
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IPS-W
20 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
VLY-W
21 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Match Abandoned
SSC-W
23 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat SGR-W by 53 runs
WSS-W
24 Aug
New South Wales
WSS-W beat SGR-W by 24 runs
UOQ-W
24 Aug
Brisbane
UOQ-W beat SGR-W by 6 wickets
WYN-W
26 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
WYN-W beat SGR-W by 35 runs
GCT-W
28 Aug
Brisbane
undefined beat SGR-W by 4 wickets
