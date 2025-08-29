HOME
Kerala Cricket League, 2025
Match 17
TT
138/4
(13)
AKS
149/7
(12.1)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 17, T20, Kerala Cricket League, 2025
Match Start Time
29 Aug, 2025
,
9:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India
Match Officials
Ghanasyam Prabhu (On Field), S Shankar (On Field)
Point Table
Updated 11 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
KBT
8
6
2
0
+0.748
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TR
21 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TR by 8 wickets
AP
23 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AP by 33 runs
AKS
24 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AKS by 4 wickets
TT
26 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat KBT by 5 wickets
CG
27 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat KBT by 33 runs
TR
28 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TR by 9 runs
TT
30 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TT by 6 wickets
AP
31 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AP by 3 wickets
CG
02 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
AKS
03 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
2
AKS
7
4
3
0
+0.686
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CG
21 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat CG by 1 wicket
TR
22 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TR beat AKS by 4 wickets
KBT
24 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AKS by 4 wickets
TT
25 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TT by 8 wickets
AP
28 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat AKS by 2 runs
TT
29 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TT by 3 wickets (VJD method)
TR
31 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TR by 7 wickets
CG
01 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
KBT
03 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
AP
04 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
3
CG
7
4
3
0
+0.639
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AKS
21 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat CG by 1 wicket
TT
23 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat CG by 9 runs
TR
24 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat TR by 7 wickets
AP
26 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat AP by 44 runs
KBT
27 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat KBT by 33 runs
AP
29 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat CG by 2 wickets
TR
30 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat TR by 13 runs
AKS
01 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
KBT
02 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
TT
04 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
4
TT
7
4
3
0
-0.214
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AP
22 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat AP by 7 wickets
CG
23 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat CG by 9 runs
AKS
25 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TT by 8 wickets
KBT
26 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat KBT by 5 wickets
TR
27 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat TR by 11 runs (VJD method)
AKS
29 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TT by 3 wickets (VJD method)
KBT
30 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TT by 6 wickets
AP
01 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
TR
02 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
CG
04 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
5
AP
7
3
4
0
-0.847
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TT
22 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat AP by 7 wickets
KBT
23 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AP by 33 runs
TR
25 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat TR by 3 wickets
CG
26 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat AP by 44 runs
AKS
28 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat AKS by 2 runs
CG
29 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat CG by 2 wickets
KBT
31 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat AP by 3 wickets
TT
01 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
TR
03 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
AKS
04 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
6
TR
8
1
7
0
-0.964
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KBT
21 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TR by 8 wickets
AKS
22 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TR beat AKS by 4 wickets
CG
24 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat TR by 7 wickets
AP
25 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AP beat TR by 3 wickets
TT
27 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
TT beat TR by 11 runs (VJD method)
KBT
28 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
KBT beat TR by 9 runs
CG
30 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
CG beat TR by 13 runs
AKS
31 Aug
Thiruvananthapuram
AKS beat TR by 7 wickets
TT
02 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
AP
03 Sep
Thiruvananthapuram
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
