Gujrat CC beat Super Lanka by 128 runs | Match 28

ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Super Lanka by 151 runs | Match 14
Gujrat CC beat Royal Lions CC by 100 runs | Match 12
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
Shahbaz Ahmad's 59 off 25 | Match 28
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
