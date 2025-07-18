HOME
Match Details
Match
Match 18, T20, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Match Start Time
18 Jul, 2025
,
7:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait
Point Table
Updated 10 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
STAX
3
3
0
0
+5.617
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BNC
05 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat BNC by 66 runs
MEC
09 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat MEC by 55 runs
CHK
13 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat CHK by 216 runs
TCC
19 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
24 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
2
TCC
2
2
0
0
+3.425
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MEC
06 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat MEC by 127 runs
CEC-A
10 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat CEC-A by 10 runs
STAX
19 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
24 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
CHK
27 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
3
CEC-A
3
2
1
0
+1.445
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TCC
10 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat CEC-A by 10 runs
MEC
15 Jul
Kuwait
CEC-A beat MEC by 8 wickets
CHK
18 Jul
Kuwait
CEC-A beat CHK by 4 wickets
BNC
21 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
STAX
24 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
4
BNC
3
2
1
0
-0.181
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
STAX
05 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat BNC by 66 runs
CHK
10 Jul
Kuwait
BNC beat CHK by 37 runs
MEC
18 Jul
Kuwait
BNC beat MEC by 6 wickets
CEC-A
21 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
24 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
5
MEC
4
0
4
0
-3.714
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TCC
06 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat MEC by 127 runs
STAX
09 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat MEC by 55 runs
CEC-A
15 Jul
Kuwait
CEC-A beat MEC by 8 wickets
BNC
18 Jul
Kuwait
BNC beat MEC by 6 wickets
CHK
23 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
6
CHK
3
0
3
0
-4.675
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BNC
10 Jul
Kuwait
BNC beat CHK by 37 runs
STAX
13 Jul
Kuwait
STAX beat CHK by 216 runs
CEC-A
18 Jul
Kuwait
CEC-A beat CHK by 4 wickets
MEC
23 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
27 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
1
FEK
3
3
0
0
+2.856
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
07 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat GCC by 1 wicket
KRM
11 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat KRM by 12 runs
SUL
16 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat SUL by 151 runs
AEC
20 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
RLC
25 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
2
KRM
3
2
1
0
+3.045
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUL
08 Jul
Kuwait
KRM beat SUL by 64 runs
FEK
11 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat KRM by 12 runs
GCC
17 Jul
Kuwait
KRM beat GCC by 9 wickets
RLC
22 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
AEC
25 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
3
AEC
2
2
0
0
+2.375
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
11 Jul
Kuwait
AEC beat GCC by 3 wickets
RLC
17 Jul
Kuwait
AEC beat RLC by 7 wickets
FEK
20 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
25 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
SUL
28 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
4
GCC
4
1
3
0
-0.426
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
FEK
07 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat GCC by 1 wicket
AEC
11 Jul
Kuwait
AEC beat GCC by 3 wickets
RLC
14 Jul
Kuwait
GCC beat RLC by 100 runs
KRM
17 Jul
Kuwait
KRM beat GCC by 9 wickets
SUL
26 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
5
SUL
3
1
2
0
-3.284
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KRM
08 Jul
Kuwait
KRM beat SUL by 64 runs
RLC
12 Jul
Kuwait
SUL beat RLC by 2 wickets
FEK
16 Jul
Kuwait
FEK beat SUL by 151 runs
GCC
26 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
AEC
28 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
6
RLC
3
0
3
0
-3.431
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUL
12 Jul
Kuwait
SUL beat RLC by 2 wickets
GCC
14 Jul
Kuwait
GCC beat RLC by 100 runs
AEC
17 Jul
Kuwait
AEC beat RLC by 7 wickets
KRM
22 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
FEK
25 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
