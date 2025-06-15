HOME
KCC T20 Challengers A League, 3rd Edition, 2025
Match 35
TCC
199/4
(20)
AMB
190/9
(20)
Match Details
Match
Match 35, T20, KCC T20 Challengers A League, 3rd Edition, 2025
Match Start Time
15 Jun, 2025
,
5:30 PM
Stadium/Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait
Point Table
Updated 39 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
AMB
5
5
0
0
+4.244
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GAT
12 May
Kuwait
AMB beat GAT by 80 runs
TCC
17 May
Kuwait
AMB beat TCC by 7 wickets
SBS
23 May
Kuwait
AMB beat SBS by 6 wickets
SUL
30 May
Kuwait
AMB beat SUL by 9 wickets
COH
06 Jun
Kuwait
AMB beat COH by 95 runs
2
GAT
5
3
2
0
+2.620
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AMB
12 May
Kuwait
AMB beat GAT by 80 runs
SUL
18 May
Kuwait
GAT beat SUL by 122 runs
TCC
23 May
Kuwait
TCC beat GAT by 11 runs
COH
30 May
Kuwait
GAT beat COH by 150 runs
SBS
08 Jun
Kuwait
GAT beat SBS by 81 runs
3
TCC
5
3
2
0
-0.080
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SBS
13 May
Kuwait
SBS beat TCC by 5 runs
AMB
17 May
Kuwait
AMB beat TCC by 7 wickets
GAT
23 May
Kuwait
TCC beat GAT by 11 runs
COH
07 Jun
Kuwait
TCC beat COH by 45 runs
SUL
09 Jun
Kuwait
TCC beat SUL by 15 runs
4
SBS
5
3
2
0
-1.007
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TCC
13 May
Kuwait
SBS beat TCC by 5 runs
COH
22 May
Kuwait
SBS beat COH by 1 wicket
AMB
23 May
Kuwait
AMB beat SBS by 6 wickets
SUL
06 Jun
Kuwait
SBS beat SUL by 5 wickets
GAT
08 Jun
Kuwait
GAT beat SBS by 81 runs
5
COH
5
1
4
0
-2.522
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SUL
14 May
Kuwait
COH beat SUL by 45 runs
SBS
22 May
Kuwait
SBS beat COH by 1 wicket
GAT
30 May
Kuwait
GAT beat COH by 150 runs
AMB
06 Jun
Kuwait
AMB beat COH by 95 runs
TCC
07 Jun
Kuwait
TCC beat COH by 45 runs
6
SUL
5
0
5
0
-3.489
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
COH
14 May
Kuwait
COH beat SUL by 45 runs
GAT
18 May
Kuwait
GAT beat SUL by 122 runs
AMB
30 May
Kuwait
AMB beat SUL by 9 wickets
SBS
06 Jun
Kuwait
SBS beat SUL by 5 wickets
TCC
09 Jun
Kuwait
TCC beat SUL by 15 runs
1
MEC
5
4
1
0
+2.060
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KRM
15 May
Kuwait
MEC beat KRM by 5 wickets
AIOC
21 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat MEC by 16 runs
RLC
24 May
Kuwait
MEC beat RLC by 58 runs
THN
05 Jun
Kuwait
MEC beat THN by 6 wickets
CHK
06 Jun
Kuwait
MEC beat CHK by 54 runs
2
AIOC
5
4
1
0
+1.571
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RLC
16 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat RLC by 53 runs
MEC
21 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat MEC by 16 runs
CHK
23 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat CHK by 131 runs
KRM
30 May
Kuwait
KRM beat AIOC by 5 wickets
THN
06 Jun
Kuwait
AIOC beat THN by 4 wickets
3
KRM
5
3
2
0
+2.135
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MEC
15 May
Kuwait
MEC beat KRM by 5 wickets
CHK
20 May
Kuwait
KRM beat CHK by 135 runs
THN
22 May
Kuwait
KRM beat THN by 59 runs
RLC
23 May
Kuwait
RLC beat KRM by 6 wickets
AIOC
30 May
Kuwait
KRM beat AIOC by 5 wickets
4
RLC
5
3
2
0
-0.280
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
AIOC
16 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat RLC by 53 runs
THN
19 May
Kuwait
RLC beat THN by 8 wickets
KRM
23 May
Kuwait
RLC beat KRM by 6 wickets
MEC
24 May
Kuwait
MEC beat RLC by 58 runs
CHK
05 Jun
Kuwait
RLC beat CHK by 6 wickets
5
CHK
5
1
4
0
-3.110
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
THN
15 May
Kuwait
CHK beat THN by 6 wickets
KRM
20 May
Kuwait
KRM beat CHK by 135 runs
AIOC
23 May
Kuwait
AIOC beat CHK by 131 runs
RLC
05 Jun
Kuwait
RLC beat CHK by 6 wickets
MEC
06 Jun
Kuwait
MEC beat CHK by 54 runs
6
THN
5
0
5
0
-2.167
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CHK
15 May
Kuwait
CHK beat THN by 6 wickets
RLC
19 May
Kuwait
RLC beat THN by 8 wickets
KRM
22 May
Kuwait
KRM beat THN by 59 runs
MEC
05 Jun
Kuwait
MEC beat THN by 6 wickets
AIOC
06 Jun
Kuwait
AIOC beat THN by 4 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
KCC T20 Challengers A League, 3rd Edition, 2025
TCC vs AMB
