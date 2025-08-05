HOME
Royal Trivianz
Tally Rangers
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Point Table
Updated 1 day ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
KRM
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BNC
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
PCT
04 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KZK
07 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
GCC
11 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BCC
14 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
17 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
2
BNC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KRM
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BCC
04 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
PCT
06 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KZK
12 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
GCC
18 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
3
BCC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PCT
29 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
04 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
GCC
07 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
13 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
14 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KZK
21 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
4
GCC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KZK
29 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
05 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BCC
07 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
11 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
18 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
PCT
20 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
5
KZK
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
29 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
07 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
12 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
PCT
16 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
19 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BCC
21 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
6
NCMI
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
05 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
PCT
10 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BCC
13 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
17 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KZK
19 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
7
PCT
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
29 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
KRM
04 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
BNC
06 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
NCMI
10 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KZK
16 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
GCC
20 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
1
CEC-A
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KS
06 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
RTZ
11 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KGC
14 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
JJ
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
17 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
SBS
19 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
2
JJ
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TCC
30 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
KGC
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
RTZ
09 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
SBS
13 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KS
18 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
3
KGC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RTZ
30 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
JJ
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KS
09 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
14 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
SBS
21 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
4
KS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SBS
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
06 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KGC
09 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
12 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
JJ
18 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
RTZ
20 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
5
RTZ
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KGC
30 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
05 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
JJ
09 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
11 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
SBS
16 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KS
20 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
6
SBS
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KS
01 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
TCC
10 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
JJ
13 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
RTZ
16 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
19 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KGC
21 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
7
TCC
0
0
0
0
-
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JJ
30 Jul
Kuwait
Yet to play
RTZ
05 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
SBS
10 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KS
12 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
KGC
15 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
CEC-A
17 Aug
Kuwait
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
