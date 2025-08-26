HOME
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Match 48
CEC-A
69/8
(10)
KS
74/1
(4.2)
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 48, T10, KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Match Start Time
26 Aug, 2025
,
6:45 PM
Stadium/Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, Kuwait
Point Table
Updated 10 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
KZK
6
6
0
0
+3.152
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
29 Jul
Kuwait
KZK beat GCC by 34 runs
KRM
07 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat KRM by 7 wickets
BNC
12 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat BNC by 7 wickets
PCT
16 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat PCT by 8 wickets
NCMI
19 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat NCMI by 8 runs
BCC
21 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat BCC by 56 runs
2
NCMI
6
5
1
0
+2.027
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCC
05 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat GCC by 15 runs
PCT
10 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat PCT by 8 wickets
BCC
13 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat BCC by 17 runs
BNC
15 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat BNC by 8 runs
KRM
17 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat KRM by 8 wickets
KZK
19 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat NCMI by 8 runs
3
KRM
6
4
2
0
-0.119
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BNC
01 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat BNC by 7 runs
PCT
04 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat PCT by 6 wickets
KZK
07 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat KRM by 7 wickets
GCC
11 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat GCC by 6 wickets
BCC
14 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat BCC by 8 wickets
NCMI
17 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat KRM by 8 wickets
4
BNC
6
2
4
0
+0.972
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KRM
01 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat BNC by 7 runs
BCC
04 Aug
Kuwait
BNC beat BCC by 44 runs
PCT
06 Aug
Kuwait
PCT beat BNC by 3 runs
KZK
12 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat BNC by 7 wickets
NCMI
15 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat BNC by 8 runs
GCC
18 Aug
Kuwait
BNC beat GCC by 9 wickets
5
GCC
6
2
4
0
-0.607
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KZK
29 Jul
Kuwait
KZK beat GCC by 34 runs
NCMI
05 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat GCC by 15 runs
BCC
07 Aug
Kuwait
GCC beat BCC by 59 runs
KRM
11 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat GCC by 6 wickets
BNC
18 Aug
Kuwait
BNC beat GCC by 9 wickets
PCT
20 Aug
Kuwait
GCC beat PCT by 33 runs
6
PCT
6
1
5
0
-2.357
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BCC
29 Jul
Kuwait
BCC beat PCT by 8 wickets
KRM
04 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat PCT by 6 wickets
BNC
06 Aug
Kuwait
PCT beat BNC by 3 runs
NCMI
10 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat PCT by 8 wickets
KZK
16 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat PCT by 8 wickets
GCC
20 Aug
Kuwait
GCC beat PCT by 33 runs
7
BCC
6
1
5
0
-2.971
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
PCT
29 Jul
Kuwait
BCC beat PCT by 8 wickets
BNC
04 Aug
Kuwait
BNC beat BCC by 44 runs
GCC
07 Aug
Kuwait
GCC beat BCC by 59 runs
NCMI
13 Aug
Kuwait
NCMI beat BCC by 17 runs
KRM
14 Aug
Kuwait
KRM beat BCC by 8 wickets
KZK
21 Aug
Kuwait
KZK beat BCC by 56 runs
1
KS
6
6
0
0
+5.713
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SBS
01 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat SBS by 56 runs
CEC-A
06 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat CEC-A by 9 wickets
KGC
09 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat KGC by 60 runs
TCC
12 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat TCC by 72 runs
JJ
18 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat JJ by 18 runs
RTZ
20 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat RTZ by 10 wickets
2
SBS
6
5
1
0
+0.314
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KS
01 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat SBS by 56 runs
TCC
10 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat TCC by 4 wickets
JJ
13 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat JJ by 30 runs
RTZ
16 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat RTZ by 3 wickets
CEC-A
19 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat CEC-A by 5 wickets
KGC
21 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat KGC by 4 wickets
3
CEC-A
6
4
2
0
+1.203
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KS
06 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat CEC-A by 9 wickets
RTZ
11 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat RTZ by 26 runs
KGC
14 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat KGC by 7 wickets
JJ
15 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat JJ by 12 runs
TCC
17 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat TCC by 63 runs
SBS
19 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat CEC-A by 5 wickets
4
TCC
6
3
3
0
-1.152
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
JJ
30 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat JJ by 9 wickets
RTZ
05 Aug
Kuwait
TCC beat RTZ by 40 runs
SBS
10 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat TCC by 4 wickets
KS
12 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat TCC by 72 runs
KGC
15 Aug
Kuwait
TCC beat KGC by 27 runs
CEC-A
17 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat TCC by 63 runs
5
JJ
6
2
4
0
+0.134
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TCC
30 Jul
Kuwait
TCC beat JJ by 9 wickets
KGC
01 Aug
Kuwait
JJ beat KGC by 9 wickets
RTZ
09 Aug
Kuwait
JJ beat RTZ by 6 wickets
SBS
13 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat JJ by 30 runs
CEC-A
15 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat JJ by 12 runs
KS
18 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat JJ by 18 runs
6
KGC
6
1
5
0
-2.758
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RTZ
30 Jul
Kuwait
KGC beat RTZ by 6 wickets
JJ
01 Aug
Kuwait
JJ beat KGC by 9 wickets
KS
09 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat KGC by 60 runs
CEC-A
14 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat KGC by 7 wickets
TCC
15 Aug
Kuwait
TCC beat KGC by 27 runs
SBS
21 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat KGC by 4 wickets
7
RTZ
6
0
6
0
-3.239
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
KGC
30 Jul
Kuwait
KGC beat RTZ by 6 wickets
TCC
05 Aug
Kuwait
TCC beat RTZ by 40 runs
JJ
09 Aug
Kuwait
JJ beat RTZ by 6 wickets
CEC-A
11 Aug
Kuwait
CEC-A beat RTZ by 26 runs
SBS
16 Aug
Kuwait
SBS beat RTZ by 3 wickets
KS
20 Aug
Kuwait
KS beat RTZ by 10 wickets
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
CEC-A vs KS
