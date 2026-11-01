Namibia beat Ireland by 5 wickets | 5th ODI

Namibia beat Ireland by 5 wickets | 5th ODI

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Namibia beat Ireland by 5 wickets | 5th ODI
Ireland beat Namibia by 130 runs | 4th ODI
Namibia beat Ireland by 63 runs | 3rd ODI
Namibia beat Ireland by 31 runs | 2nd ODI
Ireland beat Namibia by 55 runs | 1st ODI

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