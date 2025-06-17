HOME
Match Details
Match
Match 1, T20, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Match Start Time
17 Jun, 2025
,
9:45 AM
Point Table
Updated 9 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
LLG
11
9
1
1
+1.775
46
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NK
17 Jun
Cork
NK beat LLG by 8 wickets
NWW
18 Jun
Cork
LLG beat NWW by 4 wickets
MUR
19 Jun
Cork
LLG beat MUR by 6 wickets
MUR
24 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat MUR by 6 wickets
NWW
25 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat NWW by 8 wickets
NK
26 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat NK by 32 runs
NK
01 Jul
Bready
LLG beat NK by 9 wickets
NWW
02 Jul
Bready
LLG beat NWW by 79 runs
MUR
03 Jul
Bready
Match Abandoned
MUR
08 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
LLG beat MUR by 8 wickets
NWW
09 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
LLG beat NWW by 6 wickets
NK
10 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
Yet to play
2
NK
11
4
6
1
+0.330
21
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LLG
17 Jun
Cork
NK beat LLG by 8 wickets
MUR
18 Jun
Cork
MUR beat NK by 47 runs
NWW
19 Jun
Cork
NK beat NWW by 109 runs
NWW
24 Jun
Belfast
NWW beat NK by 38 runs (DLS method)
MUR
25 Jun
Belfast
NK beat MUR by 25 runs
LLG
26 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat NK by 32 runs
LLG
01 Jul
Bready
LLG beat NK by 9 wickets
MUR
02 Jul
Bready
NK beat MUR by 72 runs (DLS method)
NWW
03 Jul
Bready
Match Abandoned
NWW
08 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
NWW beat NK by 8 wickets
MUR
09 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
MUR beat NK by 14 runs
LLG
10 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
Yet to play
3
NWW
11
4
6
1
-0.814
20
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MUR
17 Jun
Cork
NWW beat MUR by 29 runs
LLG
18 Jun
Cork
LLG beat NWW by 4 wickets
NK
19 Jun
Cork
NK beat NWW by 109 runs
NK
24 Jun
Belfast
NWW beat NK by 38 runs (DLS method)
LLG
25 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat NWW by 8 wickets
MUR
26 Jun
Belfast
MUR beat NWW by 2 wickets
MUR
01 Jul
Bready
NWW beat MUR by 57 runs
LLG
02 Jul
Bready
LLG beat NWW by 79 runs
NK
03 Jul
Bready
Match Abandoned
NK
08 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
NWW beat NK by 8 wickets
LLG
09 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
LLG beat NWW by 6 wickets
MUR
10 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
Yet to play
4
MUR
11
3
7
1
-1.250
15
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NWW
17 Jun
Cork
NWW beat MUR by 29 runs
NK
18 Jun
Cork
MUR beat NK by 47 runs
LLG
19 Jun
Cork
LLG beat MUR by 6 wickets
LLG
24 Jun
Belfast
LLG beat MUR by 6 wickets
NK
25 Jun
Belfast
NK beat MUR by 25 runs
NWW
26 Jun
Belfast
MUR beat NWW by 2 wickets
NWW
01 Jul
Bready
NWW beat MUR by 57 runs
NK
02 Jul
Bready
NK beat MUR by 72 runs (DLS method)
LLG
03 Jul
Bready
Match Abandoned
LLG
08 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
LLG beat MUR by 8 wickets
NK
09 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
MUR beat NK by 14 runs
NWW
10 Jul
Sandymount, Dublin
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
