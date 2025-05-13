HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MOTOGP
Featured Tours
LIQUI MOLY GRAND PRIX OF GERMANY
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Match 4
NK
204/10
(39.1)
LLG
210/6
(46.1)
Fantasy
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 4, ODI, Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Match Start Time
13 May, 2025
,
9:45 AM
Stadium/Venue
Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow, Ireland
Match Officials
Jonathan Kennedy (On Field), Jareth McCready (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 32 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
LLG
3
3
0
0
+0.795
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MUR
07 May
Wicklow
LLG beat MUR by 48 runs
NK
13 May
Wicklow
LLG beat NK by 4 wickets
NWW
15 May
Wicklow
LLG beat NWW by 44 runs
MUR
13 Aug
Cork
Yet to play
NK
20 Aug
Belfast
Yet to play
NWW
27 Aug
Bready
Yet to play
2
MUR
3
2
1
0
+0.194
9
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LLG
07 May
Wicklow
LLG beat MUR by 48 runs
NWW
13 May
Cork
MUR beat NWW by 3 wickets
NK
15 May
Belfast
MUR beat NK by 6 wickets
LLG
13 Aug
Cork
Yet to play
NWW
20 Aug
Eglinton
Yet to play
NK
27 Aug
Cork
Yet to play
3
NK
3
1
2
0
-0.435
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NWW
07 May
Belfast
NK beat NWW by 4 wickets
LLG
13 May
Wicklow
LLG beat NK by 4 wickets
MUR
15 May
Belfast
MUR beat NK by 6 wickets
NWW
13 Aug
Bready
Yet to play
LLG
20 Aug
Belfast
Yet to play
MUR
27 Aug
Cork
Yet to play
4
NWW
3
0
3
0
-0.552
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NK
07 May
Belfast
NK beat NWW by 4 wickets
MUR
13 May
Cork
MUR beat NWW by 3 wickets
LLG
15 May
Wicklow
LLG beat NWW by 44 runs
NK
13 Aug
Bready
Yet to play
MUR
20 Aug
Eglinton
Yet to play
LLG
27 Aug
Bready
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
NK vs LLG
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Global Super League, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.