Papua New Guinea Women beat Japan Women by 45 runs | Match 2

Papua New Guinea Women beat Vanuatu Women by 9 wickets | Final
Indonesia Women beat Japan Women by 8 wickets | 3rd Place Play-off
Philippines Women beat Cook Islands Women by 4 wickets | 7th Place Play-off
Fiji Women beat Samoa Women by 5 wickets | 5th Place Play-off
Vanuatu Women beat Japan Women by 22 runs | 2nd Semi-final
Papua New Guinea Women beat Indonesia Women by 5 wickets | 1st Semi-final
Samoa Women beat Cook Islands Women by 62 runs | Playoffs - Match 1
Fiji Women beat Philippines Women by 8 wickets | Playoffs - Match 2
Samoa Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 13 runs | Match 12
Vanuatu Women beat Fiji Women by 89 runs | Match 11
Naoani Vare's 57* off 47 | Final
Geua Tom's 3 for 15 | Final
Maria Corazon's 74* off 52 | 3rd Place Play-off
Mai Yanagida's 67 off 50 | 3rd Place Play-off
Gabby Sullivan's 3 for 9 | 7th Place Play-off
Karri Keen's 3 for 17 | 7th Place Play-off
Regina Lili'i's 3 for 11 | 5th Place Play-off
Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga's 3 for 26 | 5th Place Play-off
Rayline Ova's 3 for 18 | 2nd Semi-final
Valenta Langiatu's 52 off 41 | 2nd Semi-final

