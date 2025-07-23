HOME
Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs | Match 9
ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
TOP SPELLS
01:29
Lucy Malino's 4 for 14 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
01:30
Febbe Malefula's 62 off 35 | Match 10
HIGHLIGHTS
Bahrain beat Malawi by 45 runs | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Sohail Ahmed's 62 off 29 | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
11:51
Malawi beat Rwanda by 6 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
11:40
Rwanda beat Malawi by 4 wickets | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
08:27
Cameroon Women beat Lesotho Women by 55 runs | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
10:14
Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs | Match 5
TOP SPELLS
01:34
Alice Ikuzwe's 3 for 21 | Match 5
HIGHLIGHTS
09:43
Rwanda beat Malawi by 6 wickets | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
09:53
Bahrain beat Malawi by 9 wickets | Match 2
TOP KNOCKS
01:49
Asif Ali's 59 off 45 | Match 2
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
06:40
Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets | Match 12
HIGHLIGHTS
04:20
Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
10:15
Mozambique Women beat Eswatini Women by 88 runs | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
09:14
Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
08:27
Cameroon Women beat Lesotho Women by 55 runs | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
08:19
Sierra Leone Women beat Eswatini Women by 149 runs | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
10:14
Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs | Match 5
HIGHLIGHTS
06:01
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
08:53
Botswana Women beat Eswatini Women by 111 runs | Match 1
HIGHLIGHTS
05:47
Rwanda Women beat Lesotho Women by 10 wickets | Match 2
HIGHLIGHTS
09:03
Sierra Leone Women beat Mozambique Women by 77 runs | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Malawi Women beat Cameroon Women by 38 runs | Match 4
Player Moments
TOP SPELLS
01:01
Angelica Salomao's 3 for 15 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
02:25
Cristina Magaia's 52 off 41 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:29
Lucy Malino's 4 for 14 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
01:30
Febbe Malefula's 62 off 35 | Match 10
TOP MOMENT
00:30
JAW-DROPPER! Febbe Malefula's stunning recovery catch
TOP SPELLS
00:50
Aminata Kamara's 3 for 3 | Match 8
TOP KNOCKS
01:12
Emma Kamara's 71 off 60 | Match 8
TOP SPELLS
00:57
Edwige Guehoada's 4 for 8 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:02
Boitumelo Tlali's 3 for 11 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:34
Alice Ikuzwe's 3 for 21 | Match 5
TOP SPELLS
01:18
Pako Mapotsane's 4 for 6 | Match 6
TOP SPELLS
01:16
Goabilwe Matome's 4 for 8 | Match 6
TOP KNOCKS
01:21
Laura Mophakedi's 54 off 49 | Match 1
ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Match 13
Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women
24 Jul
7:30 am
Match 15
Sierra Leone Women vs Malawi Women
24 Jul
12:00 pm
Match 16
Mozambique Women vs Lesotho Women
24 Jul
12:00 pm
Match 18
TBC vs TBC
26 Jul
7:30 am
Match 17
TBC vs TBC
26 Jul
7:30 am
Match 20
TBC vs TBC
26 Jul
12:00 pm
Match 19
TBC vs TBC
26 Jul
12:00 pm
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks
Match 10, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Bud Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club
Match 33, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore
Match 12, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Dragons
Match 9, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Match 6, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
England Champions vs South Africa Champions
Match 8, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals
Match 41, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 42, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers
Match 24, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Stack CC vs CECC
Match 25, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks
Match 11, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club vs Utkal Cricket Club
Match 1, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
3rd T20I, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Cayman Bay Stingrays vs Florida Lions
Match 21, Max60 Season 2, 2025
Caribbean Tigers vs Vegas Vikings
Match 30, Max60 Season 2, 2025
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.