poster url for video

Cameroon Women beat Mozambique Women by 2 wickets | Match 20

tour logo
Olga Matsolo's 4 for 13 | Match 20
Rwanda Women beat Sierra Leone Women by 51 runs | Match 19
Lesotho Women beat Eswatini Women by 48 runs | Match 18
Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs | Match 14
Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs | Match 13
Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets | Match 12
Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets | Match 11
Mozambique Women beat Eswatini Women by 88 runs | Match 9
Cristina Magaia's 52 off 41 | Match 9
Sierra Leone Women beat Eswatini Women by 149 runs | Match 8
Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets | Match 6
